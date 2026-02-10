AI Elevates Production Management's Importance In The ASIC Value Chain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud giants' shift to ASICs for cost/performance efficiency makes production excellence a strategic 'must have'

Taipei, Taiwan, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Successfully managing high-volume mass production is a critical pillar in the ASIC value chain as datacenters and AI infrastructure companies pursue an alternative to off-the-shelf GPU, according to Dave Hwang, Senior Vice President of Alchip Technologies, Inc.

Driving down the high to total cost of ownership (TCO) and optimizing training and inference workloads has become a priority and current market analysis suggests that ASICs offer up to a 40–65% TCO advantage over merchant silicon alternatives in large deployments across a multi-year lifetime, the company says, citing industry sources.

Industry data supports that claim. Alchip believes that AI ASIC market growth is accelerating sharply, with estimated revenues expanding from roughly $13B in 2024 to more than $150B by 2030 at a near 50% CAGR. This, in part, reflects hyperscaler's shift to purpose-built custom silicon. The AI ASICs needed for cloud training and inference will be the highest growth sector among all other segments, the company states.

“As ASIC designs move into 3nm and smaller advanced technology nodes and leverage advanced 2.5D and 3.5D packaging for performance and energy efficiency, the complexity of bringing these chips from design to mass production increases,” says Johnny Sheng, Alchip Chairman, President, and CEO.“This makes our manufacturing capabilities - including real-time WIP, inventory control, yield management, cycle-time optimization, and supply chain capacity management - essential to optimizing the delivery and cost performance of custom silicon,” he explained.

Hwang points out that effective inventory and WIP control, sequencing, and real-time production monitoring directly contribute to shorter cycle times and lower production cost. These are critical considerations in high-volume ASIC production, where cost and time-to-market matter.

This shift places a premium on partners that can deliver end-to-end ASIC value-chain management. Alchip has established a proven track record supporting customers from physical design through GDSII hand-off into advanced node manufacturing and sustained high-volume production - including logistics and inventory execution. Alchip's transparent, flexible engagement model contrasts favorably with rigid, high-cost offerings from standard product IC vendors entering the ASIC space.

Alchip has demonstrated high-volume manufacturing success with Tier 1 cloud service providers, delivering large, complex AI and high-performance computing silicon with predictable ramp, stable yields, and on-schedule production. This is backed by deep experience in advanced packaging, proven at reticle-scale die and packing up to 70x80mm2with outstanding assembly yield and reliability.

Alchip has also established a seamless supply chain with proactive capacity and allocation planning through strategic alignment with TSMC and OSAT ecosystems that ensure wafer, substrate, assembly, and test continuity. The result is a low defective-parts-per-million full lifecycle production support service with local ecosystem advantages of a short logistic chain, real-time communications, and rapid response loops.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global High-Performance Computing and AI infrastructure ASIC provider of IC and packaging design, and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWoS packaging, chiplet design, and manufacturing management . Customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment device, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

