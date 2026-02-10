Renx's Zimmer Equipment Inc. Wins New Florida Hauling Contract

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the“Company”), a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zimmer Equipment, Inc. (“Zimmer”), has secured a new hauling services contract with a Florida waste transfer operator.

Under the agreement, Zimmer will provide dedicated hauling services supporting the transportation of construction and demolition materials from a high-volume transfer facility to downstream disposal and processing sites. The contract is expected to result in recurring revenue from the waste transfer operator and improve fleet utilization.

“This contract reflects continued progress in expanding our contracted hauling base and executing on our operating strategy,” said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises.“Zimmer continues to demonstrate disciplined execution and reliable service for its customers.”

The contract supports RenX's broader waste-to-value strategy, which includes hauling and logistics, organics recycling, engineered soils, and the planned deployment of proprietary Microtec milling technology.

Zimmer Equipment operates a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment across Florida, serving municipal, commercial, and industrial customers. For more information about Zimmer Equipment, visit .

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company's platform is differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including the planned deployment of a proprietary licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach allows RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX's core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida, where the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. By optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, RenX is able to shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets acquired prior to its strategic transformation, which it intends to monetize over time and redeploy toward its technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“may,”“should,”“potential,”“continue,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding generating recurring revenue and improving fleet utilization; RenX's broader waste-to-value strategy, which includes hauling and logistics, organics recycling, engineered soils, and the planned deployment of proprietary Microtec milling technology; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacturing engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; and monetizing over time and redeploying the Company's portfolio of legacy real estate assets.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to generate recurring revenue and improve fleet utilization; the Company's ability to continue to expand its contracted hauling base and execute on its waste-to-value strategy, including hauling and logistics, organics recycling, engineered soils, and the deployment of proprietary Microtec milling technology; the Company's ability to achieve cash flow positivity; the Company's ability to advance monetization initiatives across its real estate and legacy asset portfolio; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; the Company's reliance on third-party technologies and partners; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media products; general economic and market conditions; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Media Inquiries:

