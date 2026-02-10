Fourth Phase Of 'Gypsum Hill' Greening Project In Aqaba Launched

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Feb. 10 (Petra) -- The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) Tuesday launched the fourth phase of the "Gypsum Hill" greening project at its industrial complex in Aqaba, marking His Majesty King Abdullah II's 64th birthday and the 27th anniversary of his accession to constitutional powers.JPMC Board Chair Mohammad Thneibat said the project aligns with the Royal vision for environmental protection, adding that the company is committed to turning challenges into opportunities for sustainable development and strengthening environmental and community aspects in Aqaba and across its areas of operation.Thneibat added that the project coincides with Tree Day to show JPMC's support for national efforts to expand green areas, prioritise environmental sustainability and back development projects in Aqaba.He said the company is diversifying its products and expanding downstream industries and investment projects, praising the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority(ASEZA's) role in supporting JPMC's efforts at improvement.He said the project aims to transform industrial sites into green, productive models, reinforce sustainable environmental development in Aqaba and cement the company's role as an active partner in supporting the national economy and protecting the environment.He said the Ministry of Agriculture provides trees and seedlings for the fourth phase of the project and efforts of the industrial complex management and project teams.JPMC CEO Abdel Wahab Al Rowwad said the greening project transformed fertiliser industry by-products, including phosphogypsum, from an environmental challenge into a sustainable green park, describing it as a rare global model for repurposing industrial waste into green spaces.He said the project enhances the area's aesthetics and is set to turn Gypsum Hill and its surroundings into an environmental and tourist landmark, adding that it falls within the company's corporate social responsibility after the success of previous phases of the project.Industrial Complex Director Abdul Aziz Abbadi said the project relies on environmentally friendly and recycled materials and the use of treated irrigation water as part of ongoing plans to expand green coverage in Aqaba.The fourth phase includes planting 10,000 forest and fruit trees in gypsum stacking areas as part of a plan to plant 50,000 trees in stages. About 42,000 trees were planted to date, transforming the site into a distinctive environmental and tourist destination in Aqaba.