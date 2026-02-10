Valiantys Appoints Israel Forst As CEO To Accelerate Enterprise IT Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forst brings proven leadership as Valiantys sharpens its focus on enterprise execution and long-term transformation programs

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiantys, a global IT and digital transformation consulting leader, today announced the appointment of Israel Forst as Chief Executive Officer. Forst officially assumes the role following his success as Executive Vice President and General Manager of North America.

Under Forst's leadership, Valiantys is sharpening its enterprise consulting capabilities to help organizations modernize critical work systems, improve execution discipline and close the gap between strategy and results. The company focuses on improving enterprise productivity, operational agility and decision-making at scale, areas where many organizations struggle as complexity increases. His appointment reinforces Valiantys' commitment to long-term enterprise transformation programs that deliver measurable impact.

“The future of work will not be defined by platforms alone, it will be defined by how effectively teams collaborate, decide and deliver,” said Forst.“At Valiantys, our job is to bring the clarity and structure needed to turn our clients' tech potential into real business outcomes. As CEO, my focus will be on scaling that impact, making Valiantys the partner enterprises trust to modernize their work.”

Before Valiantys, Forst served as SVP and General Manager of Professional Services at Salesforce, where he oversaw strategy, execution and performance for the company's services business. Under his leadership, North American Professional Services grew more than fourfold to over $1 billion in revenue, while accelerating enterprise adoption and measurable customer value from the Salesforce platform.

In 2025, Valiantys strengthened its operating foundation, investing in leadership, delivery and capabilities designed to support enterprise-scale transformation. Today, the company enters its next phase focused on enterprise execution long-term client success grounded in measurable and sustained business outcomes. As Atlassian's largest global solutions partner, Valiantys will continue to help organizations maximize the value of their investment in Atlassian.

Alongside this, the company is accelerating its AI capabilities, embedding Atlassian's AI innovations and Valiantys' expertise into repeatable solutions that help enterprises move faster, work smarter and realize value at scale.

About Valiantys

Valiantys transforms how organizations work by delivering expert solutions that increase enterprise and team agility. Valiantys unlocks the full value of Atlassian's System of Work, helping customers revolutionize product development, streamline enterprise service management (ESM), and accelerate cloud transformation. Federal and highly regulated organizations trust Valiantys to help them maximize the potential of Atlassian solutions and reach their goals. More information about Valiantys is available at .

