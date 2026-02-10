Percona Celebrates Milestone-Packed 2025 With Open Source Innovations, New Leadership, And Industry Accolades

These advancements reinforced Percona's role in helping customers maintain continuity and operational stability as database ecosystems and licensing models evolve, without forcing migrations, replatforming, or changes to application behavior.

Customer Momentum Across Global Enterprises

That momentum translated directly into increased enterprise adoption in 2025 and continuing into 2026. Organizations across a wide variety of industries turned to Percona to modernize their data platforms while maintaining control, flexibility, and cost predictability.

One notable example is BBVA, one of Europe's largest banks, which migrated dozens of mission-critical applications from proprietary platforms to Percona's open source MongoDB software, reducing licensing costs while improving performance and reliability. Across industries, customers relied on Percona's open approach and deep database expertise to support complex, high-performance environments across multiple database engines and deployment models.

Open Source Community Leadership

In 2025, Percona deepened its leadership role within the open source database community through original research and active ecosystem engagement, highlighted by the release of its inaugural State of Open Source Database Management Report. The report provided an independent, data-driven view into how organizations are adopting and operating open source databases amid shifting licensing models, rising security expectations, and growing enterprise requirements, revealing increased demand for vendor-neutral solutions and expert support. These findings reinforced Percona's long-standing belief that database software succeeds best when paired with transparency, open governance, and world-class expertise.

This past year also saw Percona bring together the MySQL community for two events to generate discussion and bridge the gap between Oracle and the MySQL Community after the company's controversial decisions around the project and its staff. The two summits, one held in the US and another in the EU, saw significant turnout and helped reinvigorate the community in the face of recent headwinds.

That community leadership was reflected further by significant industry recognition throughout the year. Percona was named among Database Trends and Applications' 2025 Companies That Matter Most in Data, with its managed services recognized as a Trend-Setting Product. The company also received a Winter 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award and was named a finalist in InfoWorld's Technology of the Year awards for data management.

Reflecting on this momentum, Director of Community Laura Czajkowski notes,“While the awards validate our technology, our true strength lies in our people. We are putting our community first and foremost by evolving how we listen and collaborate. By prioritizing active engagement and fostering deeper technical dialogues, we are making the community a core pillar of our development process. For us, community is the backbone of sustainable innovation, and our focus is on ensuring every practitioner feels empowered to help shape the future of the ecosystem. We believe that when we grow together, the entire open source landscape wins.”

Expanded Executive Leadership Team Speeds Up Innovation and Decision Making

In the opening of 2026, Percona leadership announced that they would be expanding their executive leadership team (ELT) to ensure core parts of Percona have a dedicated seat at the table for all executive-level decision making. The three additions include Doug Miller as the Senior Vice President of People & Culture, Gareth Case as Senior Vice President of Marketing, and Nick Herring as Senior Vice President of Global Services to scale delivery, hiring, and customer-facing execution as demand increases.

With these three new seats, Percona has doubled down on its commitment to customer success, innovation, and being a leading destination for top talent from around the world. Additionally, by bringing People, Marketing, and Services into the ELT, the company is making sure its strategy is firmly rooted in the day-to-day realities of Percona and its customers.

Celebrating 20 Years of Percona with a Momentous 2026

Heading into 2026, and the company's 20th year in operation, Percona is poised for continued growth under new leadership and with a reinvigorated commitment to open source innovation that embraces the company's origins and two decades of open source leadership. In October, Peter Farkas joined Percona as CEO, bringing over a decade of open source database expertise to drive the next phase of the company's expansion.

Under Farkas's leadership, Percona is sharpening its focus on two of its greatest, foundational strengths: hands-on expert services and open source community leadership. This direction is reflected in the expansion of Percona's services through Percona Bundles, the re-introduction of Percona Live, and the recent transition of Percona Everest into OpenEverest, an independent open source project with open governance and a growing multi-vendor community.

“As we reflect on 2025's achievements, and the past two decades of industry leadership, it's clear that an open source-first approach delivers real, measurable value to our customers. In 2026, we will continue to push the boundaries of that value,” said Peter Farkas, CEO of Percona.“I'm excited to lead Percona through this latest chapter, keeping innovation, service excellence, and a commitment to the open source community, at the heart of everything we do for many more years to come.”

