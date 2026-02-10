Empower Introduces High-Density Embedded Silicon Capacitors To Advance Next-Generation AI And HPC Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empower Semiconductor will present the latest power delivery network–optimization strategies at Chiplet Summit and DesignCon 2026

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in powering artificial intelligence (AI)-class processors, today announced the launch of three new embedded silicon capacitors (ECAPsTM), designed to meet the power integrity demands of next-generation AI and high-performance computing (HPC) processors. The new ECAPTM portfolio includes the EC2005P, with 9.34μF capacitance in a 2mm x 2mm package; the EC2025P, offering 18.68μF capacitance in a 4mm x 2mm package; and the EC2006P, providing 36.8μF capacitance in a 4mm x 4mm form factor.

As AI processors push the limits of performance, power delivery has emerged as a critical constraint. Achieving the required power integrity for extreme current densities and ultrafast transient response is no longer realistic with board-level mounted components; embedding capacitors into the processor substrate is now essential. Empower Semiconductor's ECAPTM portfolio is leading the industry initiatives to embed high-density silicon capacitors, unlocking the power integrity required to scale next-generation processor performance.

“Our customers are under intense pressure to deliver greater performance with tighter power margins,” said Steve Hertog, Senior Vice President Worldwide Sales, Empower Semiconductor.“These new ECAPs are a proven and practical way to deploy higher capacitance density into a smaller footprint right at the package level of the AI processor.”

Empower's new ECAPTM solutions feature ultralow equivalent series inductance (ESL) and equivalent series resistance (ESR). The wide bandwidth ultralow impedance delivers optimal power delivery network (PDN) performance and significantly improves overall power integrity. Each device has been engineered from a packaging perspective to meet the strict dimensional and tolerance requirements necessary for embedded deployment within AI and HPC processors.

Empower Semiconductor will provide more insight about PDN optimization strategies, which utilize ECAPsTM and the Crescendo vertical power delivery platform, at these upcoming events:



“Vertical Power Delivery for Chiplet Integration,” Trey Roessig, Feb. 17, 3:50-4:10 PM | Room GAB J “Assuring SoC Power Integrity with Silicon Capacitors,” Mukund Krishna, Feb. 19, 3 PM | E-202: Design - 5



“Supercharging SoC Power Integrity with Silicon Capacitors,” Luca Vassalli, Feb. 26, 2-2:45 PM | Ballroom A



The EC2005P, EC2025P and EC2006P ECAPsTM are available in mass production now, supporting the next wave of AI and HPC platform development. To learn more, visit .

About Empower Semiconductor

Empower Semiconductor, based in Silicon Valley, powers the AI revolution with its FinFastTM technology by reducing the energy footprint and total cost of ownership of data centers. Its transformational integrated voltage regulators deliver on-demand scalable power with the speed, precision and signal integrity required by AI processors. Empower's power-management architecture shrinks solution footprint, height and component count, achieving vertical power delivery with unprecedented power density and efficiency. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn.

