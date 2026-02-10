New Engen Named To Ad Age's Best Places To Work 2026 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) People-first culture, AI-powered innovation, and inclusive leadership propel agency growth and recognition

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a leading digital marketing agency, has been named one of Ad Age's Best Places to Work for 2026, earning a coveted spot among the top 50 organizations redefining what it means to build a thriving workplace in the advertising industry.

This recognition reflects New Engen's commitment to building a culture where people are trusted, supported, and empowered to grow. As the agency has scaled, it has stayed grounded in values like transparency, psychological safety, and inclusive leadership-creating an environment where employees can thrive and make meaningful impact.

“At New Engen, we believe that when people thrive, performance follows,” said Justin Hayashi, CEO at New Engen.“We've built a culture of growth, inclusion, and accountability-and that culture continues to be a driving force behind our success as a business and a team.”

New Engen's approach is rooted in its core values-Intentional Relationships, Growth Mindset, Expertise, Empathetic Directness, and All In. Those values come to life through mentorship programs, affinity groups, transparent compensation practices, and opportunities for internal mobility and leadership development.

Innovation is woven into the employee experience. Through proprietary tools like the LIFT platform-which accelerates cross-functional collaboration and insight-sharing-and capabilities such as Mr. Oven for creative optimization, Trend Chef for cultural trend analysis, and Correlation Labs for advanced marketing measurement, New Engen equips its teams with powerful systems to work smarter. These tools don't just automate tasks-they unlock deeper insights, speed up decision-making, and allow employees to focus on work that drives greater impact.

New Engen also offers a flexible and inclusive workplace, with generous family leave, paid volunteer time, wellness benefits, and policies designed to support employees through every life stage. Engagement programs-from virtual coffee chats to peer-nominated awards-reinforce a sense of belonging and celebration across teams.

The Ad Age honor adds to a banner year for New Engen. In 2025 alone, the agency was named Marketing Agency of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year by the U.S. Agency Awards, recognized by Adweek as one of the Fastest Growing Agencies (for the third year running), and honored by Digiday as the Most Innovative Agency. It also marked New Engen's fifth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America-a testament to its sustained momentum and people-powered growth.

With a people-first foundation and future-forward mindset, New Engen enters 2026 poised for continued growth-investing in its team, advancing client impact, and helping define what modern marketing should look like.

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what's possible in digital marketing. Managing over $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen maintains top-tier partnerships with major digital platforms. The agency has earned numerous recent accolades, including the U.S. Agency Awards' Marketing Agency of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year (2025), the Digiday Awards' Most Innovative Agency (2025), Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies (2021-2025), and Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies (2023-2025). Learn more at

