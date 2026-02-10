CAI Named By Forbes To America's Best Large Employers List For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global services firm recognized for AI training, wellness and philanthropic programs

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, has been named one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes, joining a list of organizations recognized for their commitment to fostering strong workplaces. CAI ranked 7th of all employers in the Professional Services industry.

CAI enhanced initiatives to improve employee satisfaction; talent development programs centered on proficient use of AI and leadership skills; wellness resources to increase healthy habits; and philanthropic strategies for employees to uplift global communities.

Forbes and Statista, a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, selected America's Best Employers 2026 through an independent survey from a sample of over 217,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. Over 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered.

The final score is based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

“At CAI, our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Mayra Lebron-Lopez, vice president, HCM operations at CAI.“Being recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes affirms our commitment to building a workplace where innovation, collaboration and support come together to drive success. We are proud to champion our employees' growth and well-being every step of the way.”

CAI recently earned the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - Computer Industries category. It recognizes how CAI leverages AI-powered technology in its Service Desk to develop a predictive service model that identifies IT issues before they occur, enabling faster incident detection and resolution.

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 9,000 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1.3 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right-whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

