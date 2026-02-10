MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Nexera Energy Inc. Announces Intention to Eliminate Liabilities on Balance Sheet

Calgary, Alberta and San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) (OTC Pink: EMBYF) ("Nexera" or the "Company") today announced that it is actively negotiating with its debt holders to eliminate substantially all debt from the Company's balance sheet, marking a pivotal step in Nexera's strategic transformation.

The Company is pursuing a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring that is expected to resolve outstanding obligations through a combination of debt forgiveness and the conversion of debt into equity. Any debt converted into common shares will be issued at $0.05 per share or higher.

This initiative is designed to reset Nexera's capital structure, materially strengthen its financial position, and remove legacy constraints that have limited the Company's ability to scale. Upon completion, Nexera expects to emerge with a significantly cleaner balance sheet, enhanced financial flexibility, and a clear runway to execute its previously announced change of business and growth strategy.

Mike Rice, Chief Financial Officer of Nexera Energy Inc., commented:

"This restructuring is about decisively positioning Nexera for growth. Eliminating legacy liabilities unlocks our ability to accelerate our Company's transition from Oil and Gas to Waste Tire Recycling. We are focused on building a stronger, more investable company with a clear path to execution and value creation."

The proposed transactions remain subject to final agreements with debt holders, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and satisfaction of all applicable regulatory requirements. Nexera will provide additional updates as material milestones are achieved.

ABOUT NEXERA ENERGY INC.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) is an energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of oil-producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera owns and operates the Lavernia, Wooden Horse, and Stockdale Horizon Projects and is the 100% owner of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations, and estimates of management as of the date of this release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Nexera undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







