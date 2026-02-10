Old National Bank, Axletree Solutions Partnership Finalizes Critical Swift Architecture, Achieves ISO 20022 Compliance For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Real-time payment tracking, end-to-end security, and an increased competitive position in international banking among the results

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) and Axletree Solutions (“Axletree”) today announced the completion of a partnership to, through the implementation of Symmetree by Axletree®, host Old National's updated SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) architecture. The enhancements provide a new level of highly-secure transaction messaging to ensure end-to-end control and complete transparency of banking transactions.

Symmetree by Axletree®is a centralized integration layer that integrates Old National's existing systems and global messaging networks. The partnership has produced risk reduction, increased business continuity, and speed of execution. A unified interface provides visibility and control over all global messaging workflows; built-in logic to identify, flag, and correct non-compliant messages before transmission; Swift optimization; and ISO 20022 enablement, among other updates.

“Our partnership with Axletree has improved both Old National's efficiency and revenue potential, without disrupting daily client workflows,” said Jason Berkowitz, Old National Chief Technology Officer.“We've seen reduced friction in international payment processing, faster onboarding for our large corporate clients, higher transaction volumes, and improved operational efficiency through increased automation and validation.”

The improved highly-secure architecture meets the ISO 20022 mandate, and establishes a scalable foundation for further international growth.

“Whether clients are currently using our Swift services or exploring international payment solutions, our team is ready to discuss how the recent ISO 20022 changes might impact your operations,” said Joe Wicklander, Old National Bank's President of Treasury Management & Merchant Services.“With this partnership we've significantly enhanced our Treasury Management offerings while strengthening our competitive position in international payments.”

Through Axletree, Old National has access to track international payments in real time, leveraging Swift APIs for the benefit of its customers through an end-to-end secure environment. Axletree also consulted with Old National on its Bremer Bank integration in the second half of 2025.

“Old National Bank exemplifies the kind of collaborative partnerships Axletree builds every day,” said Jeff Ferguson, Managing Director of Sales and Client Relationships for Axletree.“By working closely together, we've helped Old National Bank expand its Treasury Management capabilities, meet regulatory milestones, and drive meaningful profitability.”

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $72 billion of assets and $37 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" -- an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

ABOUT AXLETREE

Axletree Solutions, a premier financial technology provider since 2002, empowers businesses with seamless bank connectivity and enterprise integration. As North America's first Swift Service Bureau for Banks and Corporates, Axletree has evolved into a global leader in financial transaction and payments solutions. Processing over $100 billion USD daily, Axletree transmits transactions from any system, across any network, anywhere in the world. The company's innovative technology and client-centric approach have established it as a trusted partner for secure, mission-critical services, reinforcing Axletree's role as the central communication pathway for its clients' financial operations. With a comprehensive solution suite covering the entire payment lifecycle, Axletree enables organizations to realize efficiencies and reduce costs by replacing complex manual processes with automation. As the company expands its global presence through the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, Axletree continues to drive efficiency and integration for the world's largest organizations, guaranteeing seamless connectivity and peace of mind. For more information, please visit.

ABOUT SWIFT

Swift is a global member owned cooperative and the world's leading provider of secure financial messaging services. They provide communities with a platform for messaging and standards for communicating and offer products and services to facilitate access and integration, identification, analysis and regulatory compliance. Their messaging platform, products and services connect more than 11,500 banking and securities organizations, market infrastructures and corporate customers in more than 200 countries and territories. While Swift does not hold funds or manage accounts on behalf of customers, they enable a global community of users to communicate securely, exchanging standardized financial messages in a reliable way, thereby supporting global and local financial flows, as well as trade and commerce all around the world. Headquartered in Belgium, Swift's international governance and oversight reinforces the globally inclusive character of its cooperative structure. Swift's global office network ensures an active presence in all the major financial centers.

