VERSES AI Inc. Announces Management Changes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) David T. Scott Appointed Interim CEO, Succeeding Gabriel René. Board Search for a Permanent CEO is Underway.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the“Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, announces that the Company's founders Gabriel René and Dan Mapes have each resigned for personal reasons from their positions with the Company as Chief Executive Officer and Global Brand Ambassador, respectively, as well as their membership on the Company's board of directors (the“Board”), and that David T. Scott has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, the Company announces that the Company's Chief Accounting Officer Kevin Wilson has exited the Company.

“We believe that David brings a rare combination of public-company leadership, operational discipline, and entrepreneurial execution to the role of Chief Executive Officer,” stated Michael Blum, the Chair of the Board.“Over a 30-year career spanning Amazon Web Services, Twitter, AT&T, and multiple public and private technology companies, David has led large, complex organizations through periods of transformation, growth, and financial rigor and he has managed multi-billion-dollar budgets, scaled global teams, reduced costs while accelerating go-to-market execution, and successfully translated deep technology and research into commercial outcomes,” continued Mr. Blum.“As a serial entrepreneur, board director, and former interim CMO of AWS, David is recognized for building transparent, performance-driven organizations focused on accountability, capital efficiency, and sustainable shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Blum.

“I'm honored to step into the role of Interim CEO and confident in the strength of the technology VERSES has built,” said Interim CEO David T. Scott.“Gabriel and Dan created an exceptional company and laid a powerful foundation through their vision and commitment, and I'm grateful for the team that continues to build on that work. Our focus now is straightforward and transparent: converting our R&D into commercial products, executing a disciplined go-to-market strategy, and driving near-term revenue-beginning with opportunities in the financial services sector,” continued Mr. Scott.

Furthermore, the Company continues to advance its cost-reduction and operational-efficiency initiatives, and that near-term efforts are focused on pursuing revenue opportunities in the financial sector, as well as leveraging the Company's financial services products and applied research to accelerate commercialization.

Further details will be provided in a webinar on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - and a registration link will be published on company channels.

On behalf of the Company

David T Scott, Interim CEO

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation agentic software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product,