EU Weighs Limited “Membership-Lite” Option for Ukraine
(MENAFN) European Union officials are reportedly considering offering Ukraine a limited form of membership that would allow the country to participate in the bloc without meeting all standard entry requirements, according to reports.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is pushing for major rule changes to establish a two-tier system that could integrate Kyiv while it continues to implement reforms.
Ukraine is seeking full EU membership by 2027 and hopes to be included in a US-mediated peace agreement with Russia. The proposed approach would give Kyiv “a seat at the EU table before carrying out the reforms needed for full membership privileges,” as stated by sources cited by a news agency. Other reports suggest that a “gradual membership” model is also under consideration.
The “membership-lite” framework, which could also extend to Moldova and Albania, faces political obstacles, particularly from Hungary. According to sources, proponents are betting on the defeat of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in April’s parliamentary elections; if he wins, US President Donald Trump might exert pressure on him. Another potential route would involve suspending Hungary’s voting rights under Article 7 procedures.
Germany has reportedly opposed the plan but could be persuaded by pro-Ukraine stances from France, Italy, and Poland.
Moscow has accused Brussels of contributing to the Ukraine crisis by forcing Kyiv to choose between closer ties with the EU or Russia, noting that the 2014 Euromaidan protests followed Kyiv’s delay in signing an EU association agreement that would have ended its free trade arrangement with Moscow.
While EU officials maintain that Ukraine is making progress on necessary reforms, recent corruption scandals involving senior officials have raised questions about Kyiv’s commitment to the process.
