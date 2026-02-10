Nasdaq Launches New Private Capital Indexes, Expanding Its Private Capital Solutions Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By enhancing Nasdaq Private Capital Solutions, the platform reinforces its capacity to deliver high‐quality benchmarking, robust data, and advanced analytics for today's increasingly complex private markets. The new benchmark suite extends this capability with broader market representation and workflow‐ready insights across private capital strategies.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the launch of the Nasdaq Private CapitalTM Indexes, a new suite of benchmarks designed to deliver transparency, representativeness, and robustness to private markets. Built to help institutional investors and consultants benchmark performance, analyze exposures, and navigate private capital markets with precision, the indexes introduce rules‐based rigor and consistent measurement to segments that have historically lacked reliable, objective standards.

The launch of the index suite marks the next phase in the evolution of Nasdaq Private Capital Solutions, designed to deliver transparent benchmarking, institutional‐quality data, and robust analytics to help investors navigate an increasingly complex private markets landscape. Drawing on decades of private market expertise, the solutions‐based platform unifies Nasdaq Private Capital Indexes, Nasdaq eVestment Fund and Deal Benchmarking, the Nasdaq eVestment Private Fund Universe and the Nasdaq eVestment TopQ+ Analytics platform.

“Private markets are at a pivotal moment, growing rapidly in both importance and complexity. Yet the ecosystem remains highly fragmented, with data trapped in silos, inconsistent benchmarks, and limited interoperability,” said Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Capital Access Platforms at Nasdaq.“The Nasdaq Private CapitalTM Indexes change that. Built on LP‐reported fund performance, they give institutions a comprehensive and representative view of private markets. By combining this trusted data foundation with transparent methodologies and workflow‐ready tools, we're providing the clarity and connectivity investors need to navigate private markets with confidence.”

Constructed from more than 14,000 institutional private market funds that represent over $11.4 trillion in global AUM sourced from Nasdaq eVestment's LP reported dataset, the Nasdaq Private CapitalTM Indexes are designed to deliver robust and transparent coverage. The indexes employ a documented, rules‐based methodology featuring Modified Dietz quarterly performance measurement, NAV‐weighted aggregation, and a standardized two‐quarter restatement process designed to align with institutional governance expectations. The suite spans aggregate private capital as well as private equity, buyout, venture capital, private debt, fund of funds and real estate strategies.

Delivered through Nasdaq eVestment TopQ+, a leading private markets fund research and performance analytics platform, Nasdaq Global Index Watch (GIW), and Nasdaq's broader data licensing channels, Nasdaq Private CapitalTM Indexes aim to provide objective rules-based benchmarks that can better inform asset allocation and comparative performance, enhance risk and return reporting capabilities, and ease data management and system integration.

“As allocations to private markets grow, institutions increasingly expect greater transparency, data, and stronger operational infrastructure to support their investment processes,” added Albers.“Private Capital Solutions reflects Nasdaq's long‐term commitment to helping build that foundation, giving institutions the tools they need to make better decisions today while preparing the industry for what comes next.”

