Epstein Files Expose Explicit Exchange With Dubai's Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem: 'She Back With Me' - Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) As days have passed since the United States justice department released more information linked to the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, further details have continued to surface, shedding light on the disgraced financier's connection to prominent business leaders and political figures. The latest one finding his name into the whole Epstein Files controversy is chairman and chief executive officer of logistics giant DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem had stayed in contact with the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein for more than a decade after he was jailed in 2008.

In the emails and photos released by the justice department, Sulayem had told Jeffrey Epstein about a girl and that she had a good time with her, as per a Bloomberg copy. The email from September 2015 read,“She got engaged but now she back with me. The best s** I ever had amazing body.”

US Representative Thomas Massie, who had been reviewing the unredacted files, had also expressed concern that some names have been removed from the records which have been released to the public. He had also recently shared a mail exchange between the two which mentioned“a torture video”.

While mentions a“Sultan”, he did not name any.

In a post on X, the US representative demanded that the files should be made public. The email exchanged showed Jeffrey Epstein writing to a“Sultan”:“Where are you? are you ok, I loved the torture video."

Note: Mint cannot independently verify Thomas Massie's reference to a“Sultan”

The Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), passed by Congress in November, compelled the Justice Department to release all of the documents in its possession related to Epstein. It required the redaction of the names or personal identifying information about Epstein's victims, who numbered more than 1,000 according to the FBI.

Thomas Massie said he discovered the names of six men whose identities have been redacted from the released documents and who“are likely incriminated by their inclusion in these files.”

Earlier in the day, an image out of the Epstein Files showed Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla chief Elon Musk attending a 'wild' dinner with the convicted sex offender.

Jeffrey Epstein had emailed himself the picture in August 2015. In an email later that month, the disgraced financier mentioned he“had dinner with zuckerburg, mu=k, thiel hoffman, wild”.

While Jeffrey Epstein does not appear in the dinner photograph, reports indicate that he may have been the one who captured it. There is also no indication if he spoke with either of the two businessmen.