VCONIC And Speechmatics Announce Strategic Partnership To Transform Conversation Intelligence In Healthcare And Financial Services

SALEM, N.H., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCONIC Inc., the pioneering developer of vCon (virtualized conversation) technology and the enterprise Conserver platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Speechmatics, a global leader in speech-to-text and Voice AI technology. This collaboration will deliver advanced conversation intelligence solutions specifically designed for the healthcare and financial services sectors. Adding accurate transcription, compliance monitoring, and conversational insights create real business impact to these regulated industries.

The partnership combines VCONIC's industry-leading vCon standard, which captures, stores, and manages all interactions with conversations across any communication channel, with Speechmatics' industry-leading speech technology.

Addressing Critical Industry Needs

Healthcare and financial services organizations face mounting pressure to ensure regulatory compliance, improve customer experience, and unlock meaningful business insights and high quality operational agentic automation. Traditional recording and analytics solutions often fall short in accuracy, struggle with specialized terminology, and lack the flexibility required for modern omnichannel environments.

The VCONIC-Speechmatics partnership addresses these challenges by delivering:



Superior accuracy in medical and financial terminology recognition. Speechmatics' medical model achieves 93% real-world accuracy with 50% fewer errors on medical terminology than competing solutions.

Real-time compliance monitoring and multi-dimensional redaction for regulatory requirements (HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GDPR, CCPA, MiFID II, etc.)

Advanced conversation analytics including sentiment analysis, pattern recognition, fraud & risk analysis and Observational Intelligence for human and agentic engagement

Secure, standardized conversation storage using the open IETF vCon emergent standard Seamless integration with existing contact centers, telephony (smart trunks), and CRM infrastructure



Industry Leadership

"This represents a gold standard partnership to make conversations accessible and actionable for regulated industries," said Thomas Howe, CTO of VCONIC. "By combining our vCon enterprise platform with Speechmatics' exceptional Voice AI capabilities, we're enabling healthcare providers and financial institutions to not just record conversations, but to truly understand them and unlock insights. We aim to improve patient care, enhance compliance, and drive better business outcomes."

"At Speechmatics, we build voice technology that works in the real world: messy, multilingual, multi-speaker environments where accuracy matters most," said Lauren McKibben, Chief Marketing Officer at Speechmatics. "This partnership with VCONIC brings together two companies committed to innovation that delivers real results. Together, we're making conversation intelligence accessible, actionable, and compliant for organizations that can't afford to compromise on accuracy."

Real-World Applications

The joint solution enables industry organizations to:



Healthcare: Monitor patient-provider conversations for quality assurance, detect concerning language patterns related to patient safety, ensure HIPAA compliance, and improve clinical documentation accuracy. Financial Services: Analyze customer interactions for fraud detection, verify regulatory compliance in trading and advisory conversations, assess customer sentiment, and uncover up-sell and cross-sell opportunities previously hidden inside call recordings.



About VCONIC

VCONIC Inc., a Strolid Holdings subsidiary, is the leading provider of vCon (virtualized conversation) technology, an open standard that transforms how organizations capture, analyze, and leverage conversational data. The company's enterprise Conserver platform delivers scalable conversation intelligence across voice, video, chat, and agentic communication channels. VCONIC serves customers across telecommunications, healthcare, financial services, and contact center industries. Follow us at: .

About Speechmatics

