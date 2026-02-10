403
Netanyahu to Travel to US to Influence Iran Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to the United States on Tuesday to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House, in what is widely viewed as an effort to shape ongoing discussions between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program.
The trip, originally planned for February 18, was moved forward by roughly a week to give Netanyahu the chance to weigh in while negotiations with Iran remain active. According to reports, this will mark the seventh meeting between Trump and Netanyahu since the start of the US president’s second term last year, with five of the meetings held in the US and one in Israel.
Israel is seeking to expand the Oman-mediated talks beyond Iran’s nuclear program. Its goals include a complete stop to uranium enrichment, limits on Tehran’s missile development, and an end to its backing of regional allies.
Following the first round of US-Iran discussions in Oman last Friday, Israeli officials reportedly remain skeptical that Trump will fully embrace Israel’s demands, which were conveyed to US envoy Steve Witkoff during his recent visit to Tel Aviv.
“There is a state of deep uncertainty in Israel regarding the direction the American president is taking on the Iranian issue,” one source said. “So far, no one in Israel knows where President Donald Trump is headed.”
Israel sees the current moment as an exceptionally rare strategic opportunity. “The current opportunity, with Americans mobilizing large forces capable of defeating Iran one way or another, is a once-in-50-years event, perhaps even rarer,” officials noted.
At the same time, there is concern that the US may initiate action against Iran but fail to complete it. “The biggest concern in Israel right now is that the Americans will start the process but will not complete it,” the source added. “This scenario is no less troubling than the possibility that the Americans will not start the process at all.”
Such an outcome could leave Iran feeling emboldened after enduring US and Israeli pressure, potentially allowing Tehran to pursue a more assertive regional agenda.
