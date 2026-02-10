Fancamp Announces Leadership Appointments To Goldera Exploration Ltd. As Part Of Corporate Reorganization

Goldera's Board shall constitute four members, being Rajesh Sharma, Charles Tarnocai, Mark Billings, and Mathieu Stephens. The following Officers have been appointed as Goldera's management, namely Rajesh Sharma, Executive Chairman, Charles Tarnocai, Chief Executive Officer, Arnab De, Chief Financial Officer, Debra J. Chapman, Corporate Secretary, Francois Auclair, VP Exploration, and Paul Ténière, VP Corporate Development.

Rajesh Sharma, Executive Chairman, Goldera Exploration Ltd. comments,“The formation of Goldera marks a pivotal step in unlocking the full value of our exploration portfolio. By assembling a leadership team that combines deep geological and technical expertise, along with operational, governance and capital markets credentials, we are positioning Goldera to move decisively toward growth and value creation.”

Charles Tarnocai is an experienced mining geologist and technical leader with a strong international track record in mineral exploration and project development. He served as a Director of GT Gold Corp, where he chaired the Technical Committee, bringing strategic insight to one of British Columbia's premier exploration companies. Previously, Charles was Vice President, Corporate Development at Alamos Gold Inc., leading project evaluation, identification and acquisition initiatives across multiple jurisdictions. Earlier in his career he held the role of Chief Geologist at Oro Gold Resources Ltd. and was a Research Geologist with Placer Dome Inc. He holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Brock University and a Ph.D. in Geological Sciences from the University of Ottawa.

François Auclair is a professional geologist (P) and mining executive with over 35 years of international experience advancing exploration through to development and resource delineation. He has held numerous strategic leadership roles, with both major and junior mining companies, including CEO and Co-Founder of Algold Resources. Prior to Algold, he was CEO of Nimini Gold, leading development of the Komahum gold deposit in Sierra Leone, and served as General Manager of Tasiast SA, contributing to growth of the Tasiast Gold Mine. François holds an M.Sc. in Geology and Geochemistry from Université de Montréal.

Paul Ténière is a seasoned C-Suite mining executive and Professional Geologist with more than 25 years of global experience spanning exploration, resource expansion, project development, capital markets, and disclosure compliance. A recognized expert in NI 43-101 and SEC S-K 1300 reporting standards, Paul has served in senior leadership roles including President & CEO, SVP Exploration, and Director for numerous mining companies listed on the CSE and TSXV, including LaFleur Minerals Inc. He also contributed to the capital markets as a Senior Listings Manager and Mining Expert at the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, supporting governance and technical disclosure for emerging mining issuers. Paul holds B.Sc. (Honours) and M.Sc. degrees in Geology.

Other professional biographies of the members of the Goldera Board and management team can be found on Fancamp Exploration's website, at .

Fancamp announced its intent to form a new independent, publicly traded company to advance the Corporation's exploration portfolio with the purpose of unlocking value, enhancing focus and market recognition, and providing shareholders with ownership across two distinct growth platforms (refer to press release dated December 1, 2025). The Spin-Out transaction process remains on track with an expected close in Q2-2026, and the Corporation is confident that the appointment of seasoned and key additions to the leadership of Goldera will drive exploration upside and discovery potential forward following the separation.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium term growth and monetization opportunities with strategic interests in high potential mineral projects, a royalty portfolio, and exploration properties. The Corporation is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, Canada; including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The Corporation has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp holds 96% interests in Magpie Mines Inc., which owns the Magpie property, one of the world's largest undeveloped hard rock titanium (+V) deposits, per USGS data. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a copper–gold exploration company, PTX Metals Inc., an opportunity to develop an emerging gold-copper exploration play with Lode Gold Resources Inc. in addition to an investment in a near term cash flow generating zinc mine, EDM Resources Inc. in Nova Scotia. The Corporation recently entered into option agreement with Harfang Exploration Inc. for the advancement of an exceptional gold asset in Ontario's Abitibi greenstone belt. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The Corporation is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

Further information on the Corporation can be found at:

For Further Information