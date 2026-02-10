403
Walking the Talk on Sustainability: P&G and Yellow Door Energy Commission Solar Carport in Dubai
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) February 09, 2026 - Dubai, UAE: Procter and Gamble (“P&G”), one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies with more than 80 globally beloved brands, has officially commissioned a solar power plant with Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and South Africa.
The 500 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar carport, now fully operational at P&G UAE’s head office in Jebel Ali Freezone Authority (JAFZA), will generate 816,500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity in its first year of operation, supplying more than 50% of the building’s annual electricity demand.
Comprising over 870 high-efficiency bifacial solar panels, the solar carport maximizes on-site renewable energy generation whilst providing shading to 144 parking spaces. The project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 330,000 kilograms per year[1], directly supporting P&G’s Net Zero by 2040 ambition and aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Clean Energy Strategy.
The commissioning ceremony was held at the P&G UAE Head Office, attended by senior representatives from P&G, Yellow Door Energy and Value Addition, the EPC contractor, in attendance.
