Iran Thanks Turkey, Regional Partners for Support in US Talks
(MENAFN) Iran said on Tuesday it appreciates the role played by Türkiye and other regional states for their “goodwill and good offices” in easing regional tensions and helping pave the way for diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Washington.
Speaking during a weekly press briefing in Tehran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized the importance of regional involvement, saying, “We believe that regional countries can play a constructive and positive role in shaping diplomatic processes and helping to reduce tensions,” according to official statements.
Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the United States on Tuesday, Baghaei called on Washington “not to allow others to decide” its foreign policy. Netanyahu is traveling to the US for talks with President Donald Trump, a visit widely seen as an effort to influence the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States.
Baghaei accused Israel of “turning Iran's peaceful program into an artificial crisis.”
Diplomatic talks between Tehran and Washington resumed in Muscat on Friday with mediation by Oman, following a pause of nearly eight months after a US-backed Israeli strike on Iran last June.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the renewed discussions as a “good start,” adding that they “can also have a good continuation.”
On Monday, Araghchi held separate phone conversations with his counterparts in Türkiye, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia to update them on the latest developments in the nuclear negotiations with the United States.
Tensions between Tehran and Washington have recently intensified, driven by an increased US military presence in the Persian Gulf and repeated threats of military action by Trump.
