Thermoform Packaging Market To Reach $61.77B By 2031 With A Strong CAGR, Driven By Recyclable Materials, & Healthcare Blister Deman
"Thermoform Packaging Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the thermoform packaging market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Outlook of the Thermoform Packaging Market
According to Mordor Intelligence, the thermoform packaging market size is estimated at USD 49.55 billion in 2026, growing from USD 47.41 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 61.77 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period. This steady thermoform packaging market growth reflects rising demand from food, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors that require reliable, lightweight, and cost-effective packaging solutions. Manufacturers in the thermoform packaging industry are focusing on recyclable formats, mono-material trays, and lightweight packaging structures to align with regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.
The thermoform packaging market forecast is also supported by increasing automation in production lines and growing adoption of Industry practices that improve packaging efficiency and customization. The thermoform packaging industry continues to meet the needs of modern retail, healthcare, and e-commerce channels where protective packaging, portion control, and product visibility play an important role.
Thermoform Packaging Market Trends
Rising Demand for Recyclable Mono-Material Trays
The thermoform packaging market is seeing strong demand for recyclable mono-material trays made from materials like PET and PE. These trays are easier to recycle and support global sustainability goals. Governments and environmental regulations are encouraging companies to adopt such packaging. Food brands are using recyclable trays to reduce environmental impact while keeping products safe and attractive.
Growth of Meal-Kit and Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging
Meal-kit delivery services and ready-to-eat food products are increasing the use of thermoform packaging. These packages help keep food fresh during transportation and storage. Vacuum-sealed trays and barrier packaging protect food quality and extend shelf life. This trend is boosting the use of thermoform packaging in the food industry.
Increasing Demand for Single-Serve Packaging
Consumers are choosing single-serve packaging for convenience and easy consumption. Thermoformed cups, trays, and clamshells are widely used for snacks, dairy products, and ready meals. These packages are durable, transparent, and provide secure sealing. This growing preference is supporting steady growth in the thermoform packaging market.
Rising Use in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Packaging
Healthcare and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using thermoform blister packaging. These packs protect medical products and provide tamper-evident safety features. They also reduce product damage and improve storage and transport efficiency. This growing adoption is expanding the role of thermoform packaging in the healthcare sector.
Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:
Thermoform Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis
By Material
Plastic
Paper and Paperboard
Aluminum
Bio-based / Biodegradable Polymers
By Product Type
Blisters
Clamshells
Trays and Lids
Cups and Bowls
Other Product Types
By Packaging Thickness
Up to 200 μm
200–500 μm
Above 500 μm
By End-user Industry
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceuticals and Medical
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Consumer Electronics
Other End-user Industries
By Thermoforming Technology
Vacuum Forming
Pressure Forming
Mechanical Forming
Plug-Assist Forming
By Geography
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Middle East
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East
Africa
South Africa
Nigeria
Egypt
Rest of Africa
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Explore Our Full Library of Packaging Research:
Key Players
Amcor PLC
Sonoco Products Company
Anchor Packaging, Inc.
Mondi Group
Smurfit WestRock
Explore more insights on thermoform packaging competitive landscape:
Conclusion
The thermoform packaging market forecast remains positive as industries continue to adopt lightweight, recyclable, and efficient packaging formats. Demand from food, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors is strengthening thermoform packaging market size and supporting steady market expansion. The shift toward mono-material packaging, recyclable plastics, and bio-based polymers reflects growing environmental awareness and regulatory compliance.
The thermoform packaging industry is expected to benefit from continued demand for convenient packaging, especially in food delivery, healthcare, and retail sectors. Manufacturers are focusing on improving production efficiency, reducing material usage, and increasing recycling rates to align with sustainability goals. These efforts are contributing to long-term thermoform packaging market growth.
Industry Related Reports:
Graphic Films MarketPolypropylene Packaging Films Market Trends
The polypropylene packaging films market size is estimated at USD 24.7 billion in 2026, up from USD 23.67 billion in 2025, and expected to reach USD 30.56 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.34% during 2026–2031. Market expansion is supported by growing demand for flexible packaging in food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods industries, along with the material's lightweight, moisture resistance, and cost-efficiency advantages. Increasing focus on recyclable packaging solutions is further strengthening market growth.
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Bottle Market Growth
The high-density polyethylene bottle market size is estimated at USD 64.04 billion in 2026, rising from USD 61.39 billion in 2025 and forecast to reach USD 79.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.32% during 2026–2031. Growth is driven by rising demand for durable and lightweight packaging in personal care, household chemicals, food, and pharmaceutical sectors, along with increasing preference for recyclable and sustainable packaging materials. Expanding consumer goods production globally is also contributing to steady market expansion.
About Mordor Intelligence:
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.
For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment