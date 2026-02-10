Thermoform Packaging Market To Reach $61.77B By 2031 With A Strong CAGR, Driven By Recyclable Materials, & Healthcare Blister Deman

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Thermoform Packaging Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the thermoform packaging market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Outlook of the Thermoform Packaging Market

According to Mordor Intelligence, the thermoform packaging market size is estimated at USD 49.55 billion in 2026, growing from USD 47.41 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 61.77 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period. This steady thermoform packaging market growth reflects rising demand from food, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors that require reliable, lightweight, and cost-effective packaging solutions. Manufacturers in the thermoform packaging industry are focusing on recyclable formats, mono-material trays, and lightweight packaging structures to align with regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.

The thermoform packaging market forecast is also supported by increasing automation in production lines and growing adoption of Industry practices that improve packaging efficiency and customization. The thermoform packaging industry continues to meet the needs of modern retail, healthcare, and e-commerce channels where protective packaging, portion control, and product visibility play an important role.

Thermoform Packaging Market Trends

Rising Demand for Recyclable Mono-Material Trays

The thermoform packaging market is seeing strong demand for recyclable mono-material trays made from materials like PET and PE. These trays are easier to recycle and support global sustainability goals. Governments and environmental regulations are encouraging companies to adopt such packaging. Food brands are using recyclable trays to reduce environmental impact while keeping products safe and attractive.

Growth of Meal-Kit and Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging

Meal-kit delivery services and ready-to-eat food products are increasing the use of thermoform packaging. These packages help keep food fresh during transportation and storage. Vacuum-sealed trays and barrier packaging protect food quality and extend shelf life. This trend is boosting the use of thermoform packaging in the food industry.

Increasing Demand for Single-Serve Packaging

Consumers are choosing single-serve packaging for convenience and easy consumption. Thermoformed cups, trays, and clamshells are widely used for snacks, dairy products, and ready meals. These packages are durable, transparent, and provide secure sealing. This growing preference is supporting steady growth in the thermoform packaging market.

Rising Use in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Packaging

Healthcare and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using thermoform blister packaging. These packs protect medical products and provide tamper-evident safety features. They also reduce product damage and improve storage and transport efficiency. This growing adoption is expanding the role of thermoform packaging in the healthcare sector.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Thermoform Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis

By Material

Plastic

Paper and Paperboard

Aluminum

Bio-based / Biodegradable Polymers

By Product Type

Blisters

Clamshells

Trays and Lids

Cups and Bowls

Other Product Types

By Packaging Thickness

Up to 200 μm

200–500 μm

Above 500 μm

By End-user Industry

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals and Medical

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Consumer Electronics

Other End-user Industries

By Thermoforming Technology

Vacuum Forming

Pressure Forming

Mechanical Forming

Plug-Assist Forming

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Nigeria

Egypt

Rest of Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Explore Our Full Library of Packaging Research:

Key Players

Amcor PLC

Sonoco Products Company

Anchor Packaging, Inc.

Mondi Group

Smurfit WestRock

Explore more insights on thermoform packaging competitive landscape:

Conclusion

The thermoform packaging market forecast remains positive as industries continue to adopt lightweight, recyclable, and efficient packaging formats. Demand from food, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors is strengthening thermoform packaging market size and supporting steady market expansion. The shift toward mono-material packaging, recyclable plastics, and bio-based polymers reflects growing environmental awareness and regulatory compliance.

The thermoform packaging industry is expected to benefit from continued demand for convenient packaging, especially in food delivery, healthcare, and retail sectors. Manufacturers are focusing on improving production efficiency, reducing material usage, and increasing recycling rates to align with sustainability goals. These efforts are contributing to long-term thermoform packaging market growth.

Industry Related Reports:

Graphic Films Market

The polypropylene packaging films market size is estimated at USD 24.7 billion in 2026, up from USD 23.67 billion in 2025, and expected to reach USD 30.56 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.34% during 2026–2031. Market expansion is supported by growing demand for flexible packaging in food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods industries, along with the material's lightweight, moisture resistance, and cost-efficiency advantages. Increasing focus on recyclable packaging solutions is further strengthening market growth.

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Bottle Market Growth

The high-density polyethylene bottle market size is estimated at USD 64.04 billion in 2026, rising from USD 61.39 billion in 2025 and forecast to reach USD 79.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.32% during 2026–2031. Growth is driven by rising demand for durable and lightweight packaging in personal care, household chemicals, food, and pharmaceutical sectors, along with increasing preference for recyclable and sustainable packaging materials. Expanding consumer goods production globally is also contributing to steady market expansion.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...