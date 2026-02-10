Technology Magazine's Latest Issue Features Enterprise CIO Thai Vong On Technology And Decisive Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The latest issue spotlights global leaders, breakthrough technologies and strategies shaping the future of technology, cybersecurity, digital transformation and much more

London - 10 February 2026- BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest issue of Technology Magazine.









Thai Vong: Bringing Clarity to Enterprise Tech Leadership

Throughout his career, Thai Vong has been repeatedly trusted with enterprise technology mandates where execution, risk and business outcomes converge – often at moments when clarity and decisive leadership matter most.

"At the core, my work's always been about bringing clarity and making sure the organisation is moving in the right direction,” Thai Vong, CIO at ACR.

In this feature, the award-winning CIO reflects on the experiences that shaped his leadership philosophy, sharing candid insights on guiding organisations through uncertainty, aligning technology with business intent and building cultures that deliver when it matters most. It's a timely, behind-the-scenes look at what modern enterprise leadership really demands, and why clarity has become the CIO's most critical asset.

Read the full story here.

Duncan Clark: How AI Tools Are Fusing Data Visualisation With Workflows

When Duncan Clark set out to build Flourish, his goal was simple: make data communication as intuitive as storytelling. Today, as Head of EMEA at Canva and CEO of Flourish, Duncan stands at the intersection of two areas transforming how people work – visual communication and data‐driven decision‐making.

“Almost every presentation is actually a data story, and yet the tools we use for visualisation and those we use for storytelling have traditionally existed in two completely separate worlds. What we've been trying to do is bring them together – everything in one place – and that's exactly the Canva product philosophy,” Duncan Clark, Head of EMEA at Canva and CEO of Flourish.

In this feature, Duncan shares how he's bringing this vision to life, blending data, design and AI into one seamless interactive charts to AI-powered creative workflows, he explains how Canva is breaking down barriers between storytelling and data, enabling teams and businesses of all sizes to communicate visually, work smarter and scale with confidence. This is a behind-the-scenes look at the future of enterprise creativity, where design, data and AI converge.

Read the full story here.

Editorial Highlights



Top 10: Chief Digital Officers (p. 40 )

Netscout: Putting Cyber Resilience at Healthcare's Core (p. 82 )

Databank: Reshaping Data Centre Design and Build (p. 92 )

How has NVIDIA become tech's first US$5tn company? (p. 114 )

BDC: Sustainability at the Hyperscale Level (p. 124 )

SPECIAL REPORT: Smart Building Systems – Powering the Path to Net Zero (p. 138 )

hahnair: How Payment Innovations Broaden Opportunities in Global Travel (p. 148 )

How Globant and FIFA Are Bringing AI to the Beautiful Game (p. 164 )

Telia Powers Finland's Next Digital Leap Forward (p. 178 ) How IBM and Pearson Are Targeting The Tech Skills Gap With AI (p. 192 )

About the Technology Portfolio

BizClik's Technology portfolio of five magazines is a trusted source of truth and a leading voice across the technology industry.

Together, AI Magazine, Technology Magazine, Telco Magazine, Data Centre Magazine and Cyber Magazine provide authoritative insights, shape industry conversations and influence decision-makers across technology, cybersecurity, data and telecommunications sectors.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for the in-person debut of Data Centre LIVE: The Global Summit – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping digital infrastructure strategy.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will explore how AI, sustainability and scalability are transforming the data centre landscape.

Secure early bird tickets here.

About BizClik

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities. BizClik's portfolio spans technology and AI, finance and insurance, manufacturing and supply chain, sustainability and energy and more. For further information, visit here .

Media Contact

Izzy Hutchin, PR Executive

...