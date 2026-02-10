1 Day AI Innovation In Banking & Finance Training Course: Transforming Banking, Asset Management, And Insurance (ONLINE EVENT: February 27Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI in financial services presents opportunities to enhance customer experiences, optimize investment strategies, and mitigate risks. Banking, asset management, and insurance sectors can leverage AI for improved efficiency, better decision-making, and new revenue streams, essential for competitive advantage.

Unlocking the Power of AI: Transforming Banking, Asset Management, and Insurance

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the financial services industry at an unprecedented pace. From enhancing customer experiences to optimising investment strategies and mitigating risks, AI offers immense potential for growth and innovation.

This practical one day workshop conducted by a senior FinTech expert will provide a comprehensive overview of AI, exploring its history, recent advancements, and transformative impact on the financial services sector. We will delve into specific opportunities across banking, asset management, and insurance, examining how AI can be harnessed to drive efficiency, improve decision-making, and create new revenue streams.

This workshop is ideal for executives and managers within banking, asset management, insurance and other financial service companies, seeking to enhance business operations and strategic initiatives and understand the vast opportunities presented by artificial intelligence in order to stay competitive, improve efficiency, and deliver superior customer experiences.

Key Topics Covered:

AI - A background and Scope

What is Artificial Intelligence?

"Narrow" vs "Broad" AI

"Predictive" vs "Generative" AI



A history of artificial intelligence Financial Services business functions and AI Risks and opportunities

Recent developments in artificial intelligence

Recent development #1 - Data



Recent development #2 - Computational power

Recent development #3 - Technological / algorithm enhancements Generative artificial intelligence (foundation models / Large Language Models)

Impact and opportunities for Financial Services firms

The size of the opportunity



Numerous benefits and use cases of AI

Opportunities across the full value chain

Opportunities across Banking - Market infrastructure, Deposits and lending, Payments, Capital Markets, Risk Management, Research, Modelling and Analytics

Opportunities across Asset Management - Portfolio Management and Optimisation, Wealth Management, Risk Management, Market Analytics, Client Management, Modelling and Analytics Opportunities across Insurance - Underwriting and Risk Management, Actuarial Asset Allocations, Liability Management, Modelling and Analytics

AI opportunities - Implementation and Investment Strategies

Customer engagement layer



Decision making layer

Core technology

Cloud computing

Data management and infrastructure

Modern APIs and streaming infrastructure

Cybersecurity and control infrastructure Artificial intelligence investment strategy

Next Steps - Risks, Regulatory Implications, Horizon Scanning

Banking and Financial Services AI Risks - Transparency, Controls, Oversight



Regulatory imperatives for AI within Banking, Investments and Insurance in the US, EMEA and APAC

AI Operating model, Talent and Regulation Future advances in AI and Fintech

Speaker

The Course Director is an industry expert in FinTech, Sustainable Finance, Open Banking, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency investing, DLT and Decentralised Finance. He has over 22 years of experience within financial services, specifically investment banking, asset and wealth management, hedge funds, Private Equity and Private Credit, and Insurance. These include firms like Deutsche Bank, Barclays, JP Morgan, Ruffer, Investec, M&G Prudential, and T Rowe Price.

He has also worked closely with the SEC, FCA, Bank of England, CSSF and Central Bank of Ireland over consultations for multiple financial and FinTech regulations.

He is passionate about using AI, Big Data, technology, blockchain and market-based solutions to address the climate crisis and promote sustainable development and stakeholder capitalism. He helps organisations focus their regulatory and compliance initiatives through membership of various European and international forums like the UK-Malta Business Network, the Investment Association, the Portuguese Chamber of Commerce in the UK, the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI), and the Jersey Funds Association (JFA).

