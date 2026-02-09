Service Robots Market Navigating Challenges And Capitalizing On White-Space Opportunities Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global service robots market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by labor shortages and AI advancements. Key segments include professional (logistics, medical) and personal (domestic) applications, with North America holding a high market share due to surgical robot adoption.

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global service robots market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

The growth of the service robotics market can be attributed to a variety of key factors, foremost among them being the rising demand for automation across both domestic and commercial segments. Organizations and households alike are increasingly turning to service robots to enhance workplace safety, boost productivity, and improve operational efficiency. In commercial environments, robots help minimize human exposure to hazardous conditions, streamline repetitive or labor-intensive tasks, and maintain consistent performance levels.

Request Sample PDF Copy:

The pressure to meet evolving automation needs has spurred significant innovation within the service robotics industry. Manufacturers are continuously improving robot design, AI capabilities, and sensory technologies to deliver smarter, more adaptable machines. These advancements enable robots to perform complex tasks with precision, learn from their environments, and integrate seamlessly into human workflows.

Technological Revolution in Professional Service Robots

Service robots designed for professional use are currently experiencing a significant technological revolution. Innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, sensor technology, and connectivity are enabling these robots to perform increasingly complex tasks with higher efficiency and precision. This evolution is transforming industries such as healthcare, logistics, agriculture, and hospitality by automating repetitive or hazardous tasks and enhancing operational productivity.

A major driver behind the promising future of professional service robots is the emergence of the Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) ownership model. Unlike traditional purchasing, RaaS allows organizations to rent robots or their cloud computing capabilities on a subscription basis. This significantly lowers the upfront capital investment required to adopt robotic solutions, effectively reducing financial barriers that may have previously limited access.

As technology continues to advance and investment flows into the robotics sector, a wealth of opportunities is emerging within this dynamic and rapidly growing industry. Increased funding supports research and development, accelerates innovation, and helps bring new robotic solutions to market more quickly. The combination of technological progress and the accessibility offered by models like RaaS is attracting a diverse range of industries to explore robotic automation.

Impact of Technological Advancements on Robot Manufacturing Costs

Rapid technological advancements have played a pivotal role in significantly reducing the cost of producing robots. Over the past three decades, the average cost of a robot has been cut in half when adjusted for inflation. These advancements have improved manufacturing processes, enhanced component efficiency, and streamlined design, all contributing to more affordable production.

The growing demand for robots, particularly from emerging economies, is expected to drive a geographic shift in robot production toward low-cost regions. As manufacturers seek to capitalize on lower labor and operational expenses, relocating production facilities to these regions will further decrease the overall cost of manufacturing robots. This shift not only supports cost efficiency but also enables faster scaling of production to meet the rising global demand.

In addition to manufacturing cost reductions, rising labor costs in major manufacturing economies are making robots an increasingly cost-effective alternative. As wages continue to increase, especially in developed regions, the cost advantage of deploying robots becomes more apparent. This dynamic creates a favorable pricing environment where investing in robotic automation yields greater returns on investment through reduced labor expenses and enhanced productivity.

North America's Leading Market Share in Service Robotics

North America holds the highest market share in the global service robotics market, a position driven by several critical factors. One of the most influential contributors is the widespread and growing adoption of surgical robots by hospitals throughout the region. Healthcare providers in North America have been quick to embrace advanced robotic systems, recognizing their potential to enhance surgical precision, reduce patient recovery times, and improve overall outcomes.

Another key factor supporting North America's dominant market share is the easy and affordable availability of technologically advanced service robots. The region benefits from strong infrastructure, robust supply chains, and a competitive technology market that encourages innovation and drives down costs. As a result, hospitals, logistics companies, and other industries have better access to cutting-edge robotic solutions at more competitive prices compared to other parts of the world.

In addition to healthcare adoption and technology accessibility, North America's market leadership is reinforced by a supportive regulatory environment, substantial research and development investments, and a highly skilled workforce familiar with robotics and automation technologies. These elements combine to create a fertile ecosystem for the growth and advancement of service robotics.

Growing Demand for Automation in Healthcare, Logistics, and Agriculture

The increasing demand for automation across healthcare, logistics, and agriculture is a significant driver of market growth. In the healthcare sector, hospitals performed over 2 million robotic procedures in 2025, largely due to advancements and expanded applications of systems like da Vinci and Hugo. These robotic platforms have improved surgical efficiency by shortening operating room turnover times and increasing the number of surgeries that can be performed, thereby raising overall surgical throughput.

In logistics, peak-season e-commerce volumes have driven companies like Amazon to expand their robot fleets dramatically. Amazon's robotic workforce surpassed 750,000 units, enabling the company to reduce pick times to under 30 seconds. This milestone set a new productivity benchmark within the industry, showcasing how automation can enhance operational efficiency and meet the demands of rapid order fulfillment.

Agriculture has also experienced a major boost from automation technologies. Autonomous tractors equipped with real-time kinematic GPS technology have extended operating windows to a full 24 hours, allowing farmers to maximize land use by increasing operational time. This innovation has led to a 40% improvement in land utilization, demonstrating how precise automation can enhance productivity in farming.

List of Key Companies



Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic Corp.

Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA)

Knightscope Inc.

Brokk AB

Kollmorgen Corporation

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Husqvarna AB

Construction Robotics LLC

Seegrid Corporation

JBT Corporation

SSI Schaefer AG

iRobot Corporation

BAE Systems

Neato Robotics

Transbotics Corporation

Omron Corporation

Ecovacs Robotics

Northrop Grumman

Grenzebach GmbH & Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

SMP Robotics Systems Corp.

Vision Robotics Corporation

Naio Technologies SAS

UBTECH Robotics Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC Others

Market Segmentation Overview

By Type



Drones

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVS)

Industry-Specific Robots

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Others

By Component

Hardware



Sensors



Airframes



Cameras



Navigation Systems



Actuators



Control Systems



Propulsion Systems



Others



Software Services

By Application

Commercial



Healthcare



Defence



Transportation and Logistic



Construction



Agriculture and Forestry



Others

Domestic



Entertainment



Household



Toy



Education and Research Assistance



Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

For more information about this report visit:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Astute AnalyticaPhone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)For Sales Enquiries:Website:Follow us on:

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries:... Website: