HTX Launches“HTX Select” Multi-Sector Investment Platform To Capture Alpha In Volatile Markets

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX today announces the launch of its“HTX Select” investment platform, designed to help users identify and capitalise on high-potential crypto assets across Memecoin, AI, and Privacy sectors. The platform leverages a Selective Listing framework to provide rapid access to emerging opportunities, and its January 2026 performance demonstrates the effectiveness of this approach, with several assets delivering exceptional gains even amid market volatility.

Navigating the Bear Market Test

The start of 2026 brought a period of "mounting uncertainty," yet HTX remained focused on longtermism and professional curation. By identifying projects with genuine market attention and strong community consensus, the platform provided a sanctuary for "Alpha" hunters.

As Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX, recently stated: "List assets that are gaining traction. List what the market is excited about." This philosophy was put to the test in January, where HTX proved that even in a cooling market, structural opportunities remain for those with rapid response capabilities.

January Performance Leaders

HTX's data highlights several assets that charted independent price trajectories, significantly outperforming the broader market:



DUSK (Dusk Network): The month's breakout star, surging from 0.0375 USDT to 0.32 USDT-a staggering 753.3% increase.

RIVER (River): Launched on January 16, this cross-chain stablecoin protocol climbed from a low of 17 USDT to a peak of 88.8 USDT ( +422.4% ). GWEI (ETHGas): The Ethereum infrastructure protocol rose 157.9%, highlighting a niche demand for DeFi efficiency.



Sector Insights: Where the Momentum Shifted

1. The Memecoin Supercycle Continues

Despite limited liquidity, the "emotion-driven" market remained vibrant. HTX's early-mover advantage in the Chinese-language meme sector was particularly effective, with listings like "我踏马来了" rising 441.7% -notably listed on HTX 83 days earlier than on Binance. Other leaders included BROCCOLI (+188.6%) and PEPE (+82.1%).

2. AI and Cross-Chain Fundamentals

Narrative-driven sectors showed the strongest medium-term upside. VIRTUAL (Virtuals Protocol), an AI-agent ecosystem, recorded a 90.3% monthly gain. Meanwhile, RIVER dominated the cross-chain narrative by solving liquidity fragmentation via its chain-abstracted stablecoin system.

3. The Privacy Sector Revival

As market capital rotated from large-cap assets, undervalued privacy projects saw a resurgence. In addition to DUSK's rally, the zkTLS-based oracle network ZKP (zkPass) posted a 103.7% gain, signaling sustained interest in zero-knowledge infrastructure.

Commitment to the Next Cycle

Behind these results lies HTX's continuous monitoring of capital flows and narrative cycles. By balancing a controlled risk framework with a rapid response to market hotspots, HTX continues to expand user choice and deliver tangible wealth effects.

Looking ahead, HTX will continue to deepen its coverage of emerging narratives, navigating market cycles alongside its users and preparing for the next phase of global market recovery.

To learn more about HTX, please visit or HTX Square, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact ....

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

