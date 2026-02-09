Pre-Registration For The 2026 Shanghai International Metal Recycling Expo Is Now Open

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 8, 2026 11:59 pm - Global sustainability drives urban metal recycling. The 2026 Shanghai Metal Recycling Expo unites key players to boost tech, policy, and cross-chain collaboration for greener, resilient supply and circular economies.

Global regulatory pressure on carbon emissions and constraints on primary minerals is accelerating the strategic shift in metal recycling-the“urban mine.” Recycled metals are now central to value creation, reshaping industrial systems and redefining resource competitiveness. End-of-life equipment-from electronics and vehicles to construction materials-provides a large, renewable feedstock. The global recycled non-ferrous metals market is projected to exceed USD 314 billion by 2030, underscoring urban mining's critical role in the circular economy, supply chain resilience, and industrial competitiveness.

Building on decades of expertise in aluminium, copper, magnesium, and other non-ferrous sectors, RX China proudly launches the standalone 2026 Shanghai International Metal Recycling Expo. Set for July 8-10, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (Halls N3-N5), this flagship event unites the entire recycled metals value chain to drive technological advancements, strategic business development, and insightful trend analysis. It is a unique opportunity to accelerate the recovery, upgrading, and valorisation of secondary resources.

China's metal recycling industry is at an inflection point, propelled by robust policy support and accelerating market adoption. Official data show cumulative output of recycled copper, aluminium, lead, and zinc reached 14.6 million tonnes in the first three quarters of 2025, with national targets exceeding 20 million tonnes by 2026.

Demand for high-purity, performance-verified recycled metals is surging in high-growth sectors: new energy vehicles, energy storage, 3C electronics, low-altitude aviation, and humanoid robotics. Key applications include lightweight structural parts, battery enclosures, EMI shielding housings, and aerospace-grade alloys. Recycled metals are no longer just substitutes-they enable supply chain security, decarbonization, and green competitiveness. The expo targets technical decision-makers, procurement leaders, and R&D executives from these industries.

The trade show will be co-located with four concurrent events: the 21st ALUMINIUM CHINA, Magnesium China 2026, Copper China 2026, and Lightweight Asia 2026. This integrated five-show cluster eliminates traditional silos, enabling cross-value-chain engagement-from upstream scrap sourcing and sorting technologies, through midstream refining and alloying, to downstream applications and closed-loop recycling solutions. Collectively, the five shows will occupy 60,000 m2, host over 650 international exhibitors, and attract more than 35,000 professional visitors, including 4,000+ international delegates from over 100 countries-a premier global hub for knowledge exchange, partnerships, and market intelligence.

Past editions have attracted leading upstream and downstream companies, including Mingtai Aluminium, Innovation New Materials, Lizhong Group, Jintian Copper, Tongling Nonferrous Metals, Jiangxi Copper, CSMET Group, Shunbo Aluminium, Hwagain Aluminium, and Boyuan Metal, alongside technology enablers specializing in intelligent sorting, sensor-based separation, and advanced remelting systems, such as Huahong Technology, ENERPAT, TOMRA, Steinert, Henan Recycling Technology, Tianli Magnetic, and Gianni Mori Engineering. This convergence reflects a mature ecosystem where material science, process engineering, and application integration converge to deliver scalable circular solutions.

The 2026 edition will deepen strategic positioning by prioritizing Tier-1 global OEMs, startups in AI-driven sorting and digital traceability, and research institutions advancing hydrometallurgical and electrochemical recovery methods. The aim is to elevate the expo beyond transactional matchmaking toward co-creation, supporting the industry's shift to higher-yield, lower-emission, and digitally enabled recycling paradigms.

A structured knowledge program runs alongside the trade floor. Central to this is the 2026 International Forum on Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling and Sustainable Development, addressing policy harmonization, transboundary trade frameworks, lifecycle carbon accounting, and innovations in sorting, impurity removal, and alloy property retention. Experts from industry associations, leading enterprises, and research institutions from Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East are invited to participate.

Complementing the forum, the Lightweight Materials and Industry-Academia-Research Integration Display Area highlights certified, production-ready applications of recycled metals in EV platforms, 3C electronics, and sustainable packaging.

Targeted business matching sessions will connect attendees with recycled metal suppliers, technical partners, and service providers based on pre-collected procurement requirements and technical cooperation intentions, facilitating efficient collaboration across upstream and downstream segments.



Recycled metals deliver verifiable reductions in energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, and land/water consumption-supporting global sustainability goals. The expo provides a neutral, multistakeholder platform for regulators, associations, technology providers, and end users to connect. Targeted outreach focuses on high-potential markets-the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and Latin America-with buyer missions and language-supported matchmaking. Over 4,000 international attendees from 100+ countries are expected. Chinese enterprises gain access to global supply chains and market insights; international participants receive verified supplier assessments and joint R&D opportunities.

As a comprehensive, internationally accredited platform integrating full-value-chain trade exhibition, knowledge exchange, and structured business development, the Shanghai International Metal Recycling Expo delivers strategic value for all stakeholders.

Visitor pre-registration is now open. Visitors who register by June 30, 2026, will receive free admission (USD 15 value). Register now to shape the future of sustainable metal resources.