Visu UDI Upgraded To Automate Regulatory Data Validation And Seamless EUDAMED Submissions

To help medical device companies tackle the complexities of the EU's Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and other global mandates, DDi, a leading provider of regulatory and clinical automation solutions, has launched Visu UDI, an advanced automation platform for global regulatory submissions.

Visu UDI distinguishes itself with a robust Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connectivity framework, eliminating the risks associated with manual file handling. The software features a sophisticated Regulatory Data Validation Engine that runs pre-submission logic to detect missing attributes and format errors before data ever reaches health authorities.

"With the shifting landscape of XML standards, manufacturers need more than a publishing tool-they need intelligent automation," stated DDi. "Our proprietary smartRules engine automatically picks up daily data changes, validates them against country-specific rules, and publishes the necessary files without manual intervention."

Technical Highlights:

Global Gateways: Pre-configured connectors for FDA GUDID (HL7 SPL), China NMPA, and EUDAMED.

System Agnostic Integration: Robust APIs ensure seamless connection with SAP, Oracle, Agile PLM, and major labeling software.

Real-Time Tracking: Automated acknowledgment and error report handling (Ack & Nack management) provide total visibility into submission status.

By centralizing the Unique Device Identification (UDI) lifecycle, Visu UDI enables manufacturers to maintain data integrity across diverse jurisdictions. The platform is designed to scale with evolving requirements, ensuring that as new markets adopt UDI standards, companies can adapt without restructuring their core IT infrastructure. This streamlined approach not only mitigates the risk of non-compliance and market delays but also significantly reduces the operational burden on regulatory affairs teams.

The system's ability to synchronize with existing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) tools ensures that "one version of the truth" is maintained globally. With its emphasis on M2M efficiency and proactive error detection, Visu UDI represents a paradigm shift in how the industry manages technical documentation and health authority communications. This innovation empowers organizations to focus on product excellence while DDi handles the intricate digital threads of global compliance.

