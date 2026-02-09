Ambarella To Showcase“The Ambarella Edge: From Agentic To Physical AI” At Embedded World 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enabling developers to build, integrate, and deploy edge AI solutions at scale

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced that it will exhibit at Embedded World 2026, taking place March 10-12 in Nuremberg, Germany.

At the show, Ambarella's theme,“The Ambarella Edge: From Agentic to Physical AI,” will anchor live demonstrations that highlight how Ambarella's AI SoCs, software stack, and developer tools deliver a competitive advantage across a wide range of AI applications-from agentic automation and orchestration to physical AI systems deployed in real-world environments.

Ambarella's exhibit will showcase a scalable AI SoC portfolio providing high AI performance per watt, complemented by a software platform that supports rapid development across diverse edge AI workloads, consistent performance characteristics, and efficient deployment at the edge. Live demos will feature differentiation at the stack-level, partner solutions, and developer workflows across robotics, industrial automation, automotive, edge infrastructure, security, and AIoT use cases.

“Developers are increasingly building AI applications that must operate under strict power, latency, and reliability constraints, while still delivering high levels of performance,” said Muneyb Minhazuddin, Customer Growth Officer at Ambarella.“Here, we are showing how Ambarella's ecosystem-bringing together performance-efficient AI SoCs with a robust software stack, sample workflows, and engineering resources-accelerates the development of edge AI solutions for a wide range of vertical industry segments.”