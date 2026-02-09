Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Truck1 Media Partnership To Amplify Reach Of AGRA 2026 In Bulgaria


2026-02-09 04:46:00
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AGRA 2026 will be held from 17-21 February at IFP Plovdiv, Bulgaria, serving as a key trade platform for Southeastern Europe's agribusiness. It will showcase sector innovations with a focus on precision agriculture, automation, and digitalization, attracting leading industry manufacturers and traders.

Building on a strong foundation, AGRA 2025 featured 530 exhibitors from 15 countries and secured media coverage in 480 publications. For the 2026 edition, this outreach is strengthened by a media partnership with Truck1, a European marketplace for agricultural machinery.

A niche portal for secure sales, Truck1 lists everything from tractors to livestock equipment. Active since 2003, the platform continues to gain professional interest, noting a 30% growth in demand for agricultural machinery in 2025.

About Truck1
Truck1 is an international digital marketplace for commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and agricultural machinery. Since 2003, the platform has connected professional dealers with global buyers, offering a specialized environment for trading tractors, harvesters, and livestock equipment. With a 30% growth in agricultural machinery demand in 2025, Truck1 continues to serve as a vital link in the European agribusiness supply chain.

EIN Presswire

