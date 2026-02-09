Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tryg - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme


2026-02-09 04:31:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 22 January 2026, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 13 May 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 2 February 2026 to 6 February 2026:

Number
of shares		 Avg. purchase
price, DKK		 Transaction value, DKK
2 February 2026 110,000 154.71 17,018,100
3 February 2026 110,000 154.91 17,040,100
4 February 2026 110,000 155.59 17,114,900
5 February 2026 105,000 156.05 16,385,250
6 February 2026 105,000 156.44 16,426,200
Accumulated for the period 540,000 - 83,984,550
Accumulated under the programme 1,370,000 - 211,646,250


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 11,308,326 treasury shares corresponding to 1.850% of the total share capital.

Contact information:

  • Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, ...
  • Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, ...

Visit tryg for more information

Attachments

  • Weekly report on share buyback programme 2 February 2026 to 6 February 2026
  • 7_Transactions in connection with the share buyback

