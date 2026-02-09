Tryg - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme
| Number
of shares
| Avg. purchase
price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|2 February 2026
|110,000
|154.71
|17,018,100
|3 February 2026
|110,000
|154.91
|17,040,100
|4 February 2026
|110,000
|155.59
|17,114,900
|5 February 2026
|105,000
|156.05
|16,385,250
|6 February 2026
|105,000
|156.44
|16,426,200
|Accumulated for the period
|540,000
|-
|83,984,550
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,370,000
|-
|211,646,250
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 11,308,326 treasury shares corresponding to 1.850% of the total share capital.
Contact information:
- Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, ... Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, ...
