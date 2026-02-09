Dukhan Bank And Dibsy Announce Partnership To Advance Open Banking

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Dibsy to support the advancement of Open Banking in Qatar, reinforcing the Bank's leadership in digital transformation and future-ready Islamic banking models.

Announced on the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering financial innovation and contributing to the development of a more open, efficient, and integrated financial sector aligned with national priorities.

Through its advanced banking infrastructure and digital capabilities, Dukhan Bank will support the development of Open Banking use cases that enhance connectivity across the financial ecosystem, while maintaining the highest standards of security, governance, and Shari'a compliance.

The collaboration aligns with the strategic direction of Qatar Central Bank and comes at a key milestone for Dibsy, which recently became the first company in Qatar to join the Express Regulatory Sandbox for Open Banking under the supervision of QCB, reflecting its readiness to develop and test advanced solutions within a regulated environment.