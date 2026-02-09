Turkish Official Visits Qatar Media Corporation

Qatar Media Corporation (QMC), represented by Qatar TV and QBusiness Channel, received Burhanettin Duran, head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency, and the accompanying delegation, as part of his official visit.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the latest technologies and advanced systems used in broadcasting and production. The delegation was welcomed at the Qatar TV building by Ali Saleh al-Sada, director of

Qatar TV, who gave a presentation on the operational framework within the studios and introduced the delegation to the key digital solutions and modern equipment used to develop visual content and enhance its quality.

The visit also covered the headquarters of QBusiness Channel, where the delegation was received by Issa al-Hetmi, director of the channel. He provided an overview of the channel's preparations and accompanied the delegation on a tour of the modern studios and specialised technical facilities.

During the tour, the head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency lauded the advanced technical capabilities and modern studios of QMC and its channels, stressing the importance of strengthening media co-operation and exchanging professional expertise between the two countries.