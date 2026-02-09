Quantum Push Seen As India's Tech Inflection Point

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Quantum computing is emerging as a strategic lever for India's ambition to secure a leading role in the global technology order, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arguing that early investments and coordinated policy could reshape the country's IT and industrial landscape. Speaking in Amaravati, Naidu said quantum technologies had the potential to redefine computing power, cybersecurity, materials science and drug discovery, placing India at a critical juncture as global competition accelerates.

Naidu's remarks came as Andhra Pradesh positions itself as a focal point for quantum research and commercialisation through its Quantum Valley initiative, which aims to bring together academic institutions, global technology firms and startups on a single platform. The programme is designed to move beyond theoretical research and translate quantum science into deployable applications, an area where many countries are racing to gain first-mover advantage.

Quantum computing differs fundamentally from classical computing by using quantum bits, or qubits, that can exist in multiple states simultaneously. This allows certain calculations to be performed exponentially faster, opening pathways in optimisation problems, climate modelling, financial risk analysis and cryptography that are currently beyond reach. Governments in the United States, China and the European Union have committed billions of dollars to quantum research, viewing it as both an economic and national security priority.

Naidu said India's strength lay in its deep pool of engineering talent and its established position in information technology services, but warned that relying solely on legacy software models would leave the country vulnerable as the technology cycle shifts. He argued that quantum computing, when combined with artificial intelligence and advanced semiconductors, could create a new technology stack in which India could compete at the highest level rather than remain a downstream adopter.

The Andhra Pradesh government has pitched Quantum Valley as a long-term ecosystem rather than a single project. Plans include dedicated research facilities, incentives for private investment, and partnerships with universities and multinational technology companies working on quantum hardware, algorithms and error correction. Officials involved in the programme say the aim is to create an environment similar to established innovation clusters, where research, talent and capital reinforce one another.

India's broader policy environment has also begun to align with these ambitions. The national quantum mission, approved by the Union government, outlines funding for quantum computing, communications and sensing over the coming years, with a focus on building indigenous capabilities. Research groups at institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science and several Indian Institutes of Technology are already active in quantum algorithms and materials research, while startups are exploring niche applications in logistics, finance and healthcare.

Industry analysts note that quantum computing remains at an early stage globally, with practical, large-scale systems still years away. Current machines are limited by qubit stability and error rates, and most commercial use cases are experimental. However, the pace of progress has intensified, with steady advances in hardware architectures and hybrid models that combine classical and quantum computing. Countries that invest early in skills and research infrastructure are expected to gain disproportionate benefits once the technology matures.

Naidu acknowledged these challenges, stressing that quantum computing should be approached as a marathon rather than a sprint. He said sustained investment, patient capital and close collaboration between government, academia and industry would be essential to avoid fragmented efforts. He also emphasised the importance of education and workforce development, arguing that quantum science should be integrated into advanced engineering curricula to build a pipeline of specialised talent.

