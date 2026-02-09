Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 6

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 6 2026, Festi purchased in total 135,000 own shares for total amount of 46,440,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Week 6 2.2.2026 11:46 35.000 345,00 12.075.000 Week 6 3.2.2026 13:08 35.000 345,00 12.075.000 Week 6 4.2.2026 10:35 35.000 342,00 11.970.000 Week 6 5.2.2026 15:17 30.000 344,00 10.320.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 4,300,000 own shares or 1.38% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,688,774 own shares for 563,293,920 ISK and holds today 4,435,000 own shares or 1.42% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).