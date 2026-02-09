Myprivatetutor Announces Global Expansion With Launch Of Platform Across 12 Countries

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MyPrivateTutor, a premier global online marketplace for tutoring and private lessons, today announced the official launch of myprivatetutor. This strategic expansion introduces the platform's world-class tutor-matching services to twelve new markets: Australia, Egypt, Oman, Romania, Poland, Nigeria, Kenya, Italy, Ireland, Greece, Sri Lanka, and Japan.

The launch of the domain signifies a commitment to providing localized, high-quality educational support. Students in these regions can now access a vast network of qualified educators, while local tutors gain a professional platform to manage and grow their instructional businesses.

"Our mission has always been to make quality education accessible. By expanding into these twelve diverse nations, we are not just launching a website; we are building a bridge between local talent and global educational standards." - Sandip Kar, Director at MyPrivateTutor.

The new platform features an intuitive interface, allowing users to filter by subject, level, and location, ensuring a perfect match for every learner's unique needs.

About MyPrivateTutor: MyPrivateTutor is a leading global Ed-tech marketplace that connects students with expert tutors and coaching centers. With an established presence in the UK, UAE, Hong Kong, and Canada, the company continues to innovate the private education sector through technology-driven learning solutions.



