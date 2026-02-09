403
Neterra Invests €12 Million in Next-Generation Data Highway
(MENAFN- neterra) Global connectivity provider Neterra is launching a large-scale modernization of its Bulgarian backbone network. The company will invest €12 million, utilizing technological solutions from the global leader Infinera (part of Nokia).
The project will provide massive data transmission capacities to meet the growing needs of regional businesses and ensure reliable international transit through the country.
What is the new network?
Neterra’s Bulgarian network utilizes DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) technology. In simple terms, it allows dozens of different "light channels" (lambdas) to travel simultaneously over a single pair of fiber optic strands.
While the current system supports up to 200 Gigabits per channel, the new equipment boosts capacity to 800 Gigabits (and even 1.2 Terabits) per channel. This transforms fiber optic cables into ultra-fast highways where information travels without delay.
Advantages of modern technology
Beyond higher speeds, the new network offers greater flexibility. By implementing advanced ROADM devices (intelligent signal management cards), the Neterra team will be able to configure new services entirely via software. Physical intervention and cable re-patching at intermediate points along the route will no longer be necessary, speeding up operations and reducing the risk of errors.
Pavel Marchev, Chief Technology Officer at Neterra, commented: “Our old network served us faithfully for years, but in certain sections, we have already reached its capacity limit. With Infinera’s equipment, we are moving to a different level. We have already signed contracts for services that the old network could not support. The new infrastructure is more stable, easier to maintain, and enables us to carry vast volumes of traffic for our internet users, NetIX members, and enterprise clients."
Scope and Timeline
The first phase of the project covers key routes in Western and Southern Bulgaria, including Sofia–Ruse and Sofia–Plovdiv–Stara Zagora–Sliven–Kapitan Andreevo.
The infrastructure along these routes is expected to be fully active and operational within 3-4 months. The next phase of the project will cover the rest of the country, including Varna and Bourgas. The installation will be carried out by Infinera partners with the assistance of Neterra’s technical team to ensure maximum quality and a smooth migration of services.
