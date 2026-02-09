8/2026・Trifork Group: Weekly Report On Share Buyback

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 8/2026

Weekly report on share buyback

On 22 December 2025, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 23 December 2025 up to and including no later than 26 February 2026. For details, please see company announcement no. 58 of 22 December 2025.

Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 14.92 million (approximately EUR 2 million).

Prior to the launch of the share buyback, Trifork held 219,735 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital.

Under the program, the following transactions have been made: