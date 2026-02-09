Singapore Cold Chain Logistics Market Set To Surpass Valuation Of US$ 3,942.30 Million By 2035 Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is expected to grow at around 7% annually through 2026–2035, driven by pharma, premium foods, e‐commerce, and digital, sustainable cold chain solutions, further consolidating Singapore's position as a regional cold logistics hub.

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singapore cold chain logistics market is valued at approximately USD 2,010 million, with a projected trajectory to breach USD 3,942.30 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

Singapore has a highly developed cold chain logistics industry supported by world‐class port, airport, and road infrastructure, and a strong regulatory framework for food and pharma safety. The market is driven by rising demand for perishable foods, pharmaceuticals, and e‐commerce groceries. Singapore's role as a Southeast Asian logistics hub, coupled with advanced temperature‐controlled storage and transport, underpins its status as a regional leader in refrigerated logistics. Ongoing investments focus on automation, IoT monitoring, and sustainable, energy‐efficient cold storage.

Key Market Highlights



By technology, vapor compression segment holds highest share 42.67% in the Singapore cold chain logistics market.

By temperature technology, chilled (0°C to 15°C) segment holds highest share 50%.

By solution, cold chain warehouse/storage segment holds highest share 57.76%.

By storage capacity, large-scale (>5,000 MT) segment holds highest share 41.3%. By industry, food & beverages segment holds highest share 78.09%.

Segmental Analysis of the Singapore Cold Chain Logistics Market

By Technology, Vapor Compression Commands 42.67% Share Through AI-Driven Energy Management Ecosystems

The vapor compression segment's dominance is increasingly defined by the integration of AI-driven energy management rather than mere hardware installation. As of 2025, major players like Carrier and Daikin have shifted focus toward "connected cold chains" that optimize compressor cycles in real-time to combat Singapore's rising industrial electricity tariffs. Daikin Industries reported record global sales of €28.98 billion for the fiscal year ending March 2025, driven heavily by commercial solutions that utilize low-GWP refrigerants like R32 to meet the Singapore Green Plan 2030 requirements. In February 2026, Carrier's full-year 2025 results highlighted the rapid adoption of its "Abound" digital platform, which has become critical for Singaporean operators seeking to reduce facility costs.

Astute Analytica's data from 2025 indicates that these smart refrigeration systems in the Singapore cold chain logistics market are now delivering energy savings of up to 30%, a decisive factor for logistics hubs operating on thin margins. The segment's 42.67% share is thus fortified by a retrofit revolution where legacy systems are aggressively upgraded to intelligent, data-centric compression loops.

By Temperature Technology, Chilled Segment Captures 50% Share of the Singapore Cold Chain Logistics Market Via Diverse Import Networks and Freshness Demands

The 50% market share of the chilled segment is structurally underpinned by Singapore's complex "30 by 30" food security strategy, which necessitates highly agile logistics for short-shelf-life perishables. In 2025, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) reported that the nation now sources food from 187 countries, a diversification that requires sophisticated chilled supply chains to handle varying transit times for air-flown produce. This segment is further bolstered by the booming local agri-tech sector, where local hen shell egg production surged by 13% in 2024/2025 due to farm upgrades, demanding immediate chilled distribution.

SATS Ltd's Food Solutions division saw revenue grow by $33.8 million in the final quarter of FY2025, largely driven by the recovery of chilled meal catering for aviation and institutional clients. Additionally, vegetable farm productivity hit 231.4 tons per hectare in 2025, creating a consistent, high-velocity stream of chilled goods that frozen infrastructure cannot accommodate, thereby cementing this segment's majority status.

By Storage Capacity, REIT Consolidation and Asset Rejuvenation Drive Large-Scale Segment To 41.3% Share

The dominance of the large-scale segment in the Singapore cold chain logistics market is being engineered by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) that are consolidating Singapore's cold storage assets into massive, high-spec logistics hubs. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) exemplified this trend in its FY2025 financial results, reporting a portfolio value of S$18.2 billion and a robust occupancy rate of 90.9% as of December 31, 2025, driven by acquisitions of large-scale facilities like 5 Science Park Drive.

Conversely, Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) achieved a 96.2% occupancy rate in FY2024/25 while strategically divesting smaller, older assets such as 1 Genting Lane to focus on mega-hubs that offer economies of scale. SATS Ltd further validated this shift, reporting a 15.1% increase in cargo volume for FY2025, a scale of operation that is only viable within facilities exceeding 5,000 MT capacity. This "bigger is better" capital recycling strategy ensures that large-scale infrastructure remains the primary vessel for investment, commanding 41.3% of the market.

By Industry, Food and Beverages Industry To Accounts For 78.09% Share

The Food & Beverages segment's overwhelming 78.09% share of the Singapore cold chain logistics market is directly correlated to the explosive post-pandemic recovery of Singapore's tourism and aviation sectors in 2025. The sheer volume of food logistics required to support the 16.5 million visitors recorded in 2024, who generated S

12 billion in 2024, with the United States alone exporting US$589 million worth of consumer-oriented foods like dairy and beef to Singapore. This massive influx of high-value perishables for both the Hotel-Restaurant-Institutional (HRI) sector and retail consumption ensures that F&B remains the undisputed volume driver, dwarfing other industries like pharmaceuticals in pure tonnage.

Rise of Import Diversity and Safety Concerns Accelerate National Cold Chain Demand in Singapore Cold Chain Logistics Market

The Singapore cold chain logistics market is expanding rapidly due to urgent national food security mandates. Local vegetable and seafood production decreased in 2024, necessitating a robust reliance on imported perishables to meet the "30 by 30" goal. Consequently, the nation diversified its food sources to a record 187 countries and regions in 2024. Regulators proactively approved Portugal for pork, Brunei for beef, Poland for beef, and Turkey for poultry in 2024 to secure supply lines. These geopolitical shifts require advanced refrigeration networks to maintain freshness over longer transit routes.

Public health standards are simultaneously driving infrastructure upgrades within the Singapore cold chain logistics market. Authorities recorded a foodborne illness rate of 22.8 cases per 100,000 population in 2024, prompting stricter enforcement of temperature controls. Operations must now guarantee unbroken temperature integrity to mitigate spoilage risks. Stakeholders are responding by investing in better monitoring technology to ensure compliance. Such diligence is vital as the island state navigates lower domestic yields and higher import volumes.

Advanced Automated Facilities By Maersk Redefine Warehousing Standards For Logistics

A.P. Moller – Maersk has set a new benchmark for the Singapore cold chain logistics market with its World Gateway 2 facility. Scheduled for full readiness in Q1 2025, the distribution center spans an impressive 1.1 million square feet. Developers designed the structure with a massive floorplate of 160,000 square feet per level to optimize operational workflow. Storage density is maximized through a high-tech Automated Storage & Retrieval System offering 30,000 pallet positions. Such scale is essential for meeting the growing storage needs of global clients.

Vertical efficiency is a key competitive differentiator in the land-scarce Singapore cold chain logistics market. Each floor in the new Maersk facility features an 11-meter clear height. Furthermore, the building utilizes a high-density racking system with 11-meter vertical storage capabilities. Such engineering innovations allow operators to handle greater volumes without expanding their physical footprint. These specifications reflect a clear industry shift toward verticality and automation to combat land constraints.

Massive Capital Injection Into Red Lion 2 Hub Boosts Productivity Metrics

DB Schenker aggressively expanded its footprint in the Singapore cold chain logistics market with the Red Lion 2 project. The logistics giant committed an investment value exceeding USD 148 million (EUR 100 million) to the site. Covering 600,000 square feet, the specialized hub targets a H1 2025 commissioning date. Operations within the facility are carbon-negative, as on-site solar panels generate 106% of the energy needs. Such environmental forethought sets a new standard for industrial sustainability.

Technology integration within the Singapore cold chain logistics market is yielding tangible efficiency gains. Red Lion 2's automation is projected to increase warehouse productivity by 100% compared to manual processes. Additionally, integrated IT platforms in these new facilities reduce customer lead times by 40%. The facility also initiated a hiring plan for 600 new logistics roles starting in 2024. These strategic moves highlight the sector's shift toward high-tech, sustainable operations.

Pharmaceutical Export Valuation Surges Driving Needs For GMP Compliant Cold Infrastructure

Biomedical manufacturing remains a crown jewel of the Singapore cold chain logistics market. The nation exported USD 15.5 billion worth of pharmaceutical products in 2024. Exports to the United States alone reached USD 4.63 billion, while shipments to Switzerland totaled USD 1.91 billion. December 2024 saw monthly pharma exports hit approximately USD 9.48 billion. Conversely, Ireland served as the top source of imports, valued at USD 1.26 billion.

UPS Healthcare responded to this demand by launching its Tuas facility in 2024. The site occupies 11,500 square meters of temperature-controlled space, doubling its previous manufacturing footprint. It features walk-in freezers maintaining -20 degrees Celsius and produces 1,300 kg of dry ice daily. Total pharmaceutical imports reached USD 5.55 billion in 2024, requiring precise handling. These investments ensure the Singapore cold chain logistics market supports critical life sciences trade.

Record Maritime Throughput At Tuas Mega Port Enhances Global Connectivity Potentials

Maritime capabilities are the backbone of the Singapore cold chain logistics market. PSA Singapore handled a record 41.12 million TEUs in 2024, representing a 5.4% year-on-year growth. Total vessel arrival tonnage peaked at a historic 3.11 billion Gross Tonnage. The port processed 622.67 million tons of cargo, supported by 11 fully operational berths at Tuas Port. Reclamation works for Tuas Phase 2 were 75% completed by early 2025.

Connectivity remains unmatched, with the port maintaining operations for 187 countries' trade connections. Energy support for reefer vessels is robust, with 54.92 million tons of bunker fuel sold in 2024. Green shipping also gained traction, as biofuel sales reached 1.34 million tons. The first methanol bunkering occurred in May 2024, signaling future-readiness. These infrastructure milestones ensure the Singapore cold chain logistics market remains a premier global transshipment hub.

Changi Air Cargo Recovery And New Hub Investments Strengthen Perishable Handling

Air freight recovery has revitalized the Singapore cold chain logistics market. Changi Airport handled 1.99 million tons of cargo in 2024, a 14.6% increase. SATS Coolport now maintains an annual handling capacity of 250,000 tons for perishables. To streamline operations, the SATS "Singapore Hub" division was formally established on October 1, 2024. Passenger volume recovered to 99.1% of 2019 levels, restoring vital belly-hold capacity across 69.98 million passenger movements.

Strategic investments are fortifying the Singapore cold chain logistics market against future disruptions. SATS committed USD 186 million (SGD 250 million) in May 2025 for fleet and hub upgrades. A partnership with Kuehne+Nagel was established in June 2025 to expedite spare parts logistics. Coolport facilities operate 18 distinct cold rooms covering three primary temperature ranges: 2-8°C, 15-25°C, and -18°C. Key markets like China, Australia, and the USA drove this resurgence in 2024.

Operational Cost Fluctuations And Tariff Adjustments Impact Profit Margins For Players

Cost management is a critical challenge within the Singapore cold chain logistics market. The Goods and Services Tax rate increased to 9% in 2024, altering service pricing models. Vehicle ownership costs spiked, with Category C COE premiums peaking at SGD 75,009 in October 2024. Even the lowest premium in April remained high at SGD 67,501. Premiums eventually closed the year above SGD 70,000, squeezing transporter margins.

Energy expenses, vital for refrigeration, showed some relief. The regulated electricity tariff for Jan-Mar 2026 is set at 26.71 cents per kWh. Rates decreased by 2.6% in Q4 2024, equating to a 0.78 cent per kWh drop. This reduction helps offset the high capital expenditure required for fleet expansion. Operators in the Singapore cold chain logistics market must navigate these financial variables carefully.

Electric Vehicle Adoption and Green Energy Solutions Transform Logistics Fleet Operations

Sustainability initiatives are reshaping the Singapore cold chain logistics market. Fuso launched the eCanter in September 2024, offering four distinct variants for urban delivery. These trucks feature a Gross Vehicle Weight ranging from 5 tons to 8.55 tons. The largest battery configuration provides 124 kWh capacity, suitable for refrigerated transport duties. DSV Singapore also took delivery of two Volvo Electric Trucks in October 2024 to decarbonize their fleet.

Infrastructure is evolving to support these green vehicles. New electric truck chargers now boast a DC charging rate of up to 160 kW. Rapid charging is essential for maintaining uptime in the fast-paced Singapore cold chain logistics market. These investments align with broader national environmental goals. Logistics providers are increasingly viewing green fleets as a commercial necessity rather than just an option.

Global Corporate Mergers and Workforce Expansions Signal Long Term Market Confidence

Major corporate maneuvers are influencing the trajectory of the Singapore cold chain logistics market. Lineage Logistics raised USD 4.44 billion in its 2024 IPO, providing capital for regional expansion. Dachser expanded its global workforce by 3,300 employees in 2024, reinforcing its operational capabilities. These shifts indicate that global players view Singapore as a critical node in their networks. Such consolidation brings advanced expertise and capital to the local sector.

Trade patterns further validate this optimism. Non-Oil Domestic Exports to China saw a significant recovery in late 2024. China remains a vital partner for the Singapore cold chain logistics market. Stability in these trade lanes encourages long-term warehousing contracts. Stakeholders are positioning themselves to capture growth from renewed regional economic activity.

Singapore Cold Chain Market Major Players:



A. P. Moller-Maersk A/S (Maersk)

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Cushman & Wakefield

DB Schenker Logistics Company

DHL Logistics

MNX Global Logistics

Yusen Logistics Service

Pan Ocean

Americold Logistics LLC

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

CEVA Logistics SA

Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC

NewCold Coöperatief UA Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Technology



Vapor Compression

Blast Freezing

Evaporative Cooling

Programmable Logic Controller

Cryogenic Systems Other Technologies

By Temperature Technology



Chilled (0°C to 15°C)

Frozen (-18°C to 0°C) Deep-frozen (< -18°C

By Solution



Cold Chain Warehouse/storage



Refrigerated Warehouses

Controlled Atmosphere Storage

Cold Chain Transport



Refrigerated Trucks



Air Freight

Marine Transport

Automated Temperature Type Handling Refrigerated Packaging

By Storage Capacity



Small-scale (Up to 1,000 MT)

Medium-scale (1,000-5,000 MT) Large-scale (Above 5,000 MT)

By Industry



Food and Beverages



Fruit and Vegetable



Meat and Seafood



Dairy and Frozen Dessert



Bakery and Confectionery

Ready-to-eat Meal

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Others

