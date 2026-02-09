403
Clarien Solutions And SORBA.Ai Partner To Deliver 100% On-Prem Industrial AI For The Middle East
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Clarien Solutions and SORBA today announced a strategic partnership to deliver fully on-premises industrial AI solutions across the Middle East. The partnership is specifically designed to meet the region's stringent requirements for data sovereignty, cybersecurity, latency, and regulatory compliance, while enabling advanced analytics, optimization, autonomous control, and on-prem industrial generative AI, all without cloud dependency.
The joint solution is tightly aligned with Inductive Automation's Ignition platform, enabling customers to deploy AI models, analytics, and industrial intelligence directly within their existing Ignition architectures. All operational data, AI models, and inference engines remain fully inside the plant, site, or national boundary.
For many Middle Eastern operators, particularly in oil & gas, power generation, water and wastewater, metals, mining, infrastructure, and government-regulated manufacturing, a cloud-based AI and cloud-hosted large language models are prohibited due to data residency laws, national security policies, and internal governance requirements. This partnership directly addresses those constraints.
Unlike traditional AI platforms that require cloud services for model training, orchestration, inference, or generative AI capabilities, SORBA is architected to operate 100% on-premises, including its industrial-grade GPT large language model, SORBOT.
“Organizations across the Middle East need advanced intelligence without sacrificing control of their data,” said Stacy Malcolm, CEO at Clarien Solutions.“This partnership allows us to deliver AI, optimization, and even generative AI capabilities directly inside the customer's control environment, fully on-prem, fully compliant, and deeply integrated with Ignition.”
Clarien Solutions will lead regional delivery, support the system integration, and lifecycle services, while SORBA provides the industrial AI and generative AI software layer purpose-built for secure, on-prem deployment. Together, the companies enable customers to move beyond visualization and dashboards into predictive intelligence, operational optimization, autonomous control, and AI-assisted decision support, all without exposing sensitive operational data.
“Most AI and GPT platforms fundamentally rely on the cloud, even when marketed as 'hybrid' or 'on-prem,'” said Bryan Thyken, Chief Revenue Officer at SORBA.“SORBA is different. Our platform, including SORBOT, our on-prem industrial GPT, was designed from day one to run entirely within the customer's environment. That makes it uniquely suited for the Middle East, where data sovereignty is not optional and AI must operate inside secure OT architectures.”
Key Capabilities of SORBA
SORBA delivers a unified, enterprise-grade industrial AI platform that enables engineers, operators, and reliability teams to deploy advanced intelligence using existing plant data and control systems.
100% On-Prem Deployment
oAll data ingestion, model training, inference, and management occur locally
oNo cloud services, no external APIs, and no data replication
oDeployable at the edge, on-prem servers, or within control networks
oFully aligned with Middle East data residency laws and cybersecurity mandates
Native Inductive Automation Ignition Integration
oDirect access to Ignition tags, historians, and contextualized process data
oAI models embedded into Ignition applications, screens, and workflows
oEnables operators to act on AI insights directly from SCADA
No-Code / Low-Code AI Modeling
oEngineers and domain experts build models without writing code
oRapid deployment of predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and optimization
oEliminates dependency on centralized data science teams
Predictive Maintenance & Anomaly Detection
oEarly detection of asset degradation and abnormal process behavior
oSupports rotating equipment, utilities, compressors, pumps, furnaces, and critical infrastructure
oReduces unplanned downtime and improves asset reliability
Advanced Process Control & Optimization
oClosed-loop control models running fully on-prem
oEnergy optimization, constraint handling, and process stabilization
oDesigned for deterministic, low-latency industrial control environments
Industrial AutoML & Digital Twins
oAutomated model selection, training, and validation
oDigital twins built from real plant data
oContinuous improvement while remaining fully on-prem
SORBOT: On-Prem Industrial GPT
oLarge language model deployed entirely on-premises
oNo external model calls, no cloud inference, and no data leakage
oEnables natural-language interaction with plant data, models, and operational insights
Supports use cases such as:
oAI-assisted troubleshooting and root cause analysis
oOperator and engineer decision support
oContextual explanation of AI model behavior
oSecure knowledge capture from plant documentation and SMEs
Enterprise-Grade Security & Governance
oRole-based access control and auditability
oDesigned for OT cybersecurity and segmented networks
oLong-term operational sustainability without vendor lock-in
Through the Clarien Solutions and SORBA partnership, Middle Eastern industrial operators gain a secure, compliant, and future-proof path to industrial AI and generative AI, leveraging their existing Ignition investments while maintaining absolute control over data, models, and intelligence.
About Clarien Solutions
Clarien Solutions is a leading industrial automation and digital transformation solutions provider serving customers across the MENA/GCC regions. Clarien Solutions specializes in control systems, SCADA, MES, and secure industrial architectures, helping organizations modernize operations while meeting stringent regulatory, cybersecurity, and reliability requirements.
Learn more at
About SORBA
SORBA is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.
With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.
Learn more at
