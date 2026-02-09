403
Lesha Capital secures Saudi CMA Approval to operate as a fully regulated investment firm in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 8 February 2026 — Lesha Capital, the Saudi-based subsidiary of Lesha Bank, Qatar, announced that it has been officially granted the “Managing Investments and Operating Funds license” by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) in addition to its existing advisory license. This authorization enables Lesha Capital to operate as a regulated investment firm in the Kingdom, marking a major milestone in the Group’s regional expansion strategy and underscoring its long-term commitment to the Kingdom’s rapidly growing financial sector.
The CMA’s approval allows Lesha Capital to conduct a comprehensive range of investment activities within the scope of its approved license to position the firm as a partner, for institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and corporate stakeholders. This achievement reflects the company’s strong governance frameworks, compliance standards, and operational capabilities aligned with Saudi Arabia’s evolving investment ecosystem.
As a wholly owned subsidiary of Lesha Bank, a leading Shari’a-compliant investment bank in Qatar and a publicly listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), Lesha Capital serves as the Group’s strategic platform for strengthening its investment presence in Saudi Arabia—the region’s largest and fastest-growing financial market. The milestone supports the Group’s ambition to contribute meaningfully to Saudi Arabia’s asset management and capital markets landscape.
Mohammed Yousef Al Mana, Chairman of Lesha Capital, commented: “The Saudi market is central to our long-term strategy. Our priority is to introduce specialized expertise and tailored investment offerings that support the evolving needs of investors across the Kingdom.”
Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Board Member of Lesha Capital and Group CEO of Lesha Bank, said: “Securing the “Managing Investments and Operating Funds License” is a significant achievement for our Group. It reflects our commitment to strong governance and our confidence in the opportunities within the Saudi market.”
Majid Hassan, CEO of Lesha Capital, added: “The CMA’s endorsement positions us to actively contribute to the Kingdom’s financial sector and build meaningful partnerships across both the public and private sectors.”
With the Managing Investments and Operating Funds License secured, Lesha Capital will begin expanding its investment offerings in Saudi Arabia, focusing on Asset Management and Advisory while strengthening engagement with institutional investors, family offices, regulators, and policymakers across the Kingdom.
