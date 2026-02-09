403
Building Collapse Leaves Nine Dead in Lebanon
(MENAFN) The death count from a catastrophic residential building collapse in northern Lebanon has climbed to nine victims, officials confirmed Sunday.
The five-story structure crumbled earlier in the day within Tripoli's Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood, triggering an intensive search and rescue mission that remains active at the disaster site.
Imad Khreich, director general of the Lebanese Civil Defense, briefed reporters that rescue crews have extracted 15 individuals from the wreckage—six survived the ordeal while nine perished.
Emergency teams continue their desperate efforts to reach approximately eight people still entombed beneath tons of rubble, based on intelligence gathered by a news agency.
Tripoli Mayor Abdel Hamid Karimeh had initially reported six fatalities and seven wounded in the building's collapse.
The aging residential tower's structural failure has sparked urgent questions about building safety standards in the economically-strained northern city, where aging infrastructure poses mounting risks to residents.
Rescue operations are expected to continue through the night as crews work against time to locate any remaining survivors.
