Ship Carrying Hazmat Sinks Off Thailand’s Phuket
(MENAFN) Emergency responders are scrambling to prevent environmental catastrophe following the sinking of a Panama-flagged cargo vessel in the Andaman Sea near southern Thailand, a news agency disclosed Sunday.
The SEALLOYD ARC, traveling from Malaysia to Bangladesh, plunged beneath the waves Saturday south of Phuket's renowned viewpoint after flooding compromised the hull. All 16 crew members escaped unharmed and were successfully evacuated to safety.
The 4,339-tonne freighter descended with its entire cargo—297 containers, including 14 units containing hazardous substances—according to the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre.
Overhead reconnaissance flights subsequently identified a sprawling oil slick extending approximately 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometers) westward with a one-mile width. Authorities confirmed no petroleum contamination has yet impacted Phuket's shoreline.
Officials have designated the incident as a large-scale disaster, warning of escalating environmental threats and navigation dangers in the affected waters.
