Anutin Secures Decisive Victory in Thai Snap Election
(MENAFN) Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party delivered a commanding performance in weekend snap elections, positioning him to retain power through coalition negotiations, local media confirmed Monday.
Unofficial tallies with approximately 90% of votes processed revealed the party capturing nearly 200 seats in parliament's 500-member lower chamber—establishing it as the dominant force, the media reported.
Despite the strong showing, Bhumjaithai falls short of the 251-seat threshold needed for solo governance.
Coalition formation appears imminent with ally Kla Tham party, which claimed 60 seats in the electoral contest.
The progressive People's Party secured 110 constituencies and maintains leads in five additional races, while the populist Pheu Thai Party—backed by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra—captured 80 seats, results indicated.
The Democratic Party obtained 20 seats.
Participation rates dropped to 60% from the 75% recorded during the 2023 general election.
December's coalition collapse—just three months after formation—under Anutin's leadership triggered the accelerated electoral timeline.
"Bhumjaithai's victory today is a victory for all Thais, whether you voted for the Bhumjaithai Party or not," Anutin told reporters.
"We have to do the utmost to serve the Thai people to our full ability," he added.
People's Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut conceded his faction "did not come first."
"We stand by our principle of respecting the party that finishes first and its right to form the government," Ruengpanyawut told reporters.
He ruled out participation in a Bhumjaithai-led administration while simultaneously rejecting formation of a rival coalition.
Should Bhumjaithai successfully assemble a governing coalition, the People's Party will assume opposition status, he confirmed.
In a concurrent constitutional referendum, voters issued a powerful directive for constitutional revision, with approximately 60%—totaling 18.41 million citizens—supporting the overhaul of the military-drafted 2017 charter.
