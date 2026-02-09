403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Extends Congratulations to Japan's Takaichi on Landslide Victory
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump extended congratulations to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following her Liberal Democratic Party's sweeping triumph in Sunday's parliamentary contest, expressing hopes for her "great success" in advancing a "Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda."
Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump declared: "Sanae's bold and wise decision to call for an Election paid off big time. Her Party now runs the Legislature, holding a HISTORIC TWO THIRDS SUPERMAJORITY — The first time since World War Il."
The US president characterized Takaichi as "a highly respected and very popular leader," noting his privilege in backing her coalition throughout the electoral campaign.
"The wonderful people of Japan, who voted with such enthusiasm, will always have my strong support," he wrote.
Additional congratulatory messages poured in from American and Canadian officials.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent posted on X, the US social media platform: "My sincerest congratulations to Prime Minister Takaichi on her historic victory, securing the biggest post-war electoral margin in Japanese history."
"As @POTUS has said, she will not let the people of Japan down," he added, referencing Trump.
"When Japan is strong, the US is strong in Asia, and the Prime Minister's great relationship with President Trump demonstrates well the lasting bonds between our nations," he said.
Takaichi welcomed Trump's endorsement, describing the US-Japan alliance's potential as "limitless" while stressing the relationship is "built on deep trust and close, strong cooperation."
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney applauded Takaichi for the "decisive victory" in Sunday's contest.
"I'm looking forward to working with you to further elevate the strong partnership between Canada and Japan, to create more opportunities for both our peoples," he said on X.
The LDP captured at least two-thirds of available seats in the 465-member lower chamber—surging from 198 pre-election seats to exceed the 233-seat majority threshold it lost during the 2024 contest, according to projections from a Japanese news agency.
The electoral outcome marks the first time any Japanese postwar party has achieved a supermajority in the lower house.
Takaichi dissolved parliament last month seeking renewed public authorization.
Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump declared: "Sanae's bold and wise decision to call for an Election paid off big time. Her Party now runs the Legislature, holding a HISTORIC TWO THIRDS SUPERMAJORITY — The first time since World War Il."
The US president characterized Takaichi as "a highly respected and very popular leader," noting his privilege in backing her coalition throughout the electoral campaign.
"The wonderful people of Japan, who voted with such enthusiasm, will always have my strong support," he wrote.
Additional congratulatory messages poured in from American and Canadian officials.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent posted on X, the US social media platform: "My sincerest congratulations to Prime Minister Takaichi on her historic victory, securing the biggest post-war electoral margin in Japanese history."
"As @POTUS has said, she will not let the people of Japan down," he added, referencing Trump.
"When Japan is strong, the US is strong in Asia, and the Prime Minister's great relationship with President Trump demonstrates well the lasting bonds between our nations," he said.
Takaichi welcomed Trump's endorsement, describing the US-Japan alliance's potential as "limitless" while stressing the relationship is "built on deep trust and close, strong cooperation."
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney applauded Takaichi for the "decisive victory" in Sunday's contest.
"I'm looking forward to working with you to further elevate the strong partnership between Canada and Japan, to create more opportunities for both our peoples," he said on X.
The LDP captured at least two-thirds of available seats in the 465-member lower chamber—surging from 198 pre-election seats to exceed the 233-seat majority threshold it lost during the 2024 contest, according to projections from a Japanese news agency.
The electoral outcome marks the first time any Japanese postwar party has achieved a supermajority in the lower house.
Takaichi dissolved parliament last month seeking renewed public authorization.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment