Recycled Plastic Infrastructure Gains Attention At Plast India 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Recycled plastic-based public infrastructure solutions were presented at Plast India 2026, where Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd. introduced its INFIN sustainable product portfolio during the six-day international plastics exhibition.

The display focused on converting post-consumer and mixed plastic waste into infrastructure-grade products designed for long-term outdoor and industrial use.

100 Recycled Benches Installed for Live Demonstration

As part of its participation, Jyoti World installed 100 recycled plastic benches across the exhibition grounds. The benches were actively used by visitors throughout the event, serving as a real-world demonstration of structural durability, load-bearing performance, and weather resistance.

Unlike static displays, the live deployment allowed industry delegates to evaluate performance under continuous public usage conditions.

Domestic and international stakeholders, including the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, attended the exhibition.

Portfolio of Recycled Infrastructure Products:

The INFIN range includes multiple application categories:

1. ReBench – Recycled Public Seating:

Manufactured from recycled plastic lumber (MLP plastics), the benches are designed for parks, campuses, transit zones, and municipal installations. The material eliminates risks of corrosion, rotting, or splintering typically associated with wood and metal alternatives.

2. RePave – Recycled Plastic Tiles and Pavers:

The paving systems offer a compressive strength of up to 50 tons (application-dependent) and are designed for pedestrian pathways and light-vehicular areas. By substituting conventional concrete in certain applications, the tiles aim to reduce cement usage and associated carbon impact.

3. Recycled Plastic Pallets:

Engineered for warehouse and logistics operations, the pallets support static loads up to 4000 kgs. They are moisture-resistant and do not require fumigation, making them suitable for export supply chains.

4. ReShelter – Modular Infrastructure Units:

The modular structures combine FRP composite framing with recycled plastic cladding panels. Applications include guard cabins, site offices, bus shelters, and institutional infrastructure.

Circular Economy in Practice

The INFIN initiative reflects a broader shift in infrastructure procurement globally, where municipalities and developers are evaluating recycled-content materials as part of ESG compliance and sustainability reporting frameworks.

Rather than positioning recycling as a waste-management exercise alone, the company emphasized long lifecycle design - ensuring recycled materials meet structural and environmental durability requirements.

A company spokesperson stated:“The focus is to convert recycled plastics into infrastructure-grade products that perform reliably in demanding outdoor conditions.”

Integrated Manufacturing and Export Readiness

Jyoti World operates an integrated manufacturing campus spanning approximately 400,000 sq. ft., incorporating injection moulding, profile extrusion, in-house polymer compounding, tool room operations, and testing facilities. The company indicated that the INFIN range is positioned for both domestic infrastructure programs and international markets where recycled-content public assets are increasingly prioritized under sustainable procurement guidelines.

With regulatory pressure rising in North America and Europe around landfill diversion and carbon reduction, recycled polymer infrastructure products are being evaluated as alternatives to traditional materials in selected public applications.