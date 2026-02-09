Getautocoveragenow Launches Vehicle Protection Plans With Premium Coverage, Bonus Benefits, And Transparent Pricing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, CA, Feb. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetAutoCoverageNow, a consumer-focused vehicle protection platform, has launched to make extended vehicle coverage easier to understand, compare, and purchase online. Built to address the confusion and pressure many drivers associate with traditional dealership plans, GetAutoCoverageNow offers clear vehicle protection plans, fixed pricing, flexible payment options, and special benefits that allow customers to make informed decisions without sales pressure or hidden fine print.







Rather than introducing coverage options at the end of a dealership transaction, the platform enables drivers to research and select extended car warranty alternatives on their own terms. The goal is to give drivers straightforward explanations of what is covered, what is excluded, and how pricing works before customers commit.

Through GetAutoCoverageNow's digital platform, customers can review plan summaries and brochures upfront, compare auto repair coverage options, and select flexible payment arrangements, including PayPal Pay Later. Each purchase includes a 30-day money-back review period, so customers have the time to confirm if the coverage they selected aligns with their needs and expectations.

Key Features of GetAutoCoverageNow's Protection Plans:



Coverage options addressing mechanical breakdowns, electrical failures, and advanced vehicle technology systems

Pricing structured to reduce costs typically associated with dealership markups

Flexible payment options, including installment arrangements through PayPal Pay Later

A 30-day money-back guarantee that allows customers to review coverage after purchase

Standard benefits such as 24/7 roadside assistance, towing, rental car, and trip interruption coverage

Plans administered by established third-party providers known for consistent customer service performance Customer support access through a 24/7 intelligent phone assistant, with live assistance when needed



Included Bonus Benefits in the Plans

In addition to core vehicle protection, every GetAutoCoverageNow plan includes one full year of bonus benefits at no additional cost, delivering over $7,000 in added value. Bonus benefits include paintless dent repair for minor dings and dents, windshield repair coverage for chips and damage to the front windshield up to $2,000, and key fob repair or replacement coverage of up to $5,000 annually if a key or fob is lost, stolen or damaged.

Moreover, each plan also includes fully managed identity theft recovery services provided by DefendID, offering expert support throughout the process along with up to $25,000 in expense reimbursement. These benefits are automatically included when eligible customers purchase plans through GetAutoCoverageNow.

Online Pricing Structure

GetAutoCoverageNow offers an online option for drivers looking beyond dealership-based coverage. By enabling customers to research and purchase vehicle protection plans online, the platform reduces added costs often introduced through traditional dealership sales channels, resulting in pricing that many customers report is lower than comparable dealership offerings.

According to the company, many customers report saving 30 to 50 percent by purchasing vehicle protection through GetAutoCoverageNow rather than through a dealership. Plans offered through the platform are backed by established providers, including Endurance, whose products are commonly available through dealership channels and supported by extensive customer service infrastructure. GetAutoCoverageNow offers nationwide vehicle protection, excluding Washington.

GetAutoCoverageNow also offers access to prepaid mobile maintenance services through MobileMechanicNow, which provides oil changes, inspections, and routine maintenance at home or work by vetted mobile technicians.

Platform Operations

GetAutoCoverageNow is operated by Secure Private Sale Solutions, LLC (SPS), a licensed vehicle service contract seller and the parent company behind multiple consumer brands. SPS operates the platform and supports billing and customer service, while vehicle protection plan administration is handled by licensed third-party providers.

As more drivers look for clearer pricing and easier ways to manage vehicle repair costs, GetAutoCoverageNow offers a direct online alternative to dealership-based protection. Through upfront plan information, fixed pricing, flexible payment solutions, and added-value benefits, GetAutoCoverageNow offers a more consumer-friendly auto coverage option for drivers evaluating vehicle protection outside the dealership environment.

To learn more about GetAutoCoverageNow, explore vehicle protection options, and to get a personalized quote, please visit .

About GetAutoCoverageNow

GetAutoCoverageNow is a consumer-focused vehicle protection platform designed to make extended vehicle coverage easier to understand, compare, and purchase online. The platform allows consumers to review plan summaries, coverage documents, and pricing information prior to purchase. GetAutoCoverageNow aims to modernize the vehicle protection process with an emphasis on transparency, education, and informed decision-making.

About Secure Private Sale Solutions

Secure Private Sale Solutions, LLC (SPS) is a licensed seller and platform operator focused on vehicle protection and transaction support. The company oversees billing, customer service operations, and back-end infrastructure that support the purchasing and servicing experience associated with vehicle service contracts. Through these functions, SPS aims to provide a consistent, transparent experience for customers from initial purchase through ongoing support.





Media Contact

Company Name: GetAutoCoverageNow

Contact Person: Kent Carl

Contact Number: (408) 997-3333

Email: ...

Country: United States

Website:

Social Media Handles: Facebook, Instagram

