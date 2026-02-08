Environment Ministry Promotes Conservation At Camel Beauty Festival

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has concluded its participation in Qatar Camel Beauty Festival 'Jazilat Al-Atta', held from January 15 to February 7.

The participation reflects the ministry's commitment to supporting national heritage events in a way that strengthens community partnership in protecting natural resources through a comprehensive awareness and interactive pavilion that provided an educational and informative experience for festival visitors. The pavilion highlighted the importance of protecting components of the terrestrial environment and conserving its natural resources, while raising awareness of the risks associated with certain negative practices and behaviours that may disrupt ecological

The ministry's pavilion witnessed wide attendance and notable interaction from various segments of society, as visitors engaged with the awareness programmes and activities presented. This reflects growing environmental awareness and the community's keenness to learn about best practices for preserving the land environment and wildlife.

The pavilion also included several interactive environmental workshops addressing key methods and approaches to environmental conservation, introducing local wild plant seeds and ways to cultivate them. In addition, awareness and guidance lectures were delivered on camping regulations, the harmful effects of overgrazing, controls for camel roaming, and the importance of adopting environmentally friendly practices in desert areas.

Further, the pavilion featured an illustrative display of different types of environmental violations, along with the distribution of awareness and guidance materials aimed at reinforcing positive environmental behavior among visitors. This was complemented by the display of live plants and models from the Qatari environment, as well as a collection of photographs documenting the diversity of wildlife, including migratory and resident birds and terrestrial species, highlighting the value of biodiversity and the necessity of preserving it.

