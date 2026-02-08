Anime Tokyo Station: That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Special Exhibition, February 21 To May 24, 2026

TOKYO, Feb 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devout fan base around the world. The facility attracts visitors of all ages and has welcomed 253,236 guests from Japan and overseas (as of January 18, 2026).

Anime Tokyo Station regularly hosts special exhibitions for popular anime. From February 21 (Sat.) to May 24 (Sun.), 2026, it will hold the“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Special Exhibition.

This popular TV anime first aired in 2018 and has now reached its third season. The story follows Satoru Mikami, an office worker who is suddenly reincarnated as a slime in another world after being caught up in an incident. Taking on the name Rimuru Tempest, he embarks on a series of adventures in this new realm. At present, in addition to the fourth season of the TV anime that is slated to air, a second theatrical release,“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Tears of the Azure Sea,” is also scheduled for release this February.

This special exhibition will look back on the story through the third season of the TV anime, featuring life-size character panels, character introductions, and a mosaic depicting the scene where Rimuru and Veldora become friends, created using stills from the anime. Visitors can also enjoy interactive digital content, creating an experience unique to Anime Tokyo Station where they can fully immerse themselves in the world of the series.

Come to Anime Tokyo Station and experience what the“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Special Exhibition has to offer.

“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Special Exhibition

Exhibition Overview

The TV anime“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” first aired in 2018 and has grown into a beloved series spanning three seasons, with a fourth season slated to air. Additionally,“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Tears of the Azure Sea” is scheduled for release as well. This special exhibition will feature exhibits that allow visitors to experience the world of the series, including recreations of iconic scenes such as when Rimuru and Veldora become friends, as well as introductions to popular characters.

Highlights of the Exhibition



Exhibits



Life-size character panels



A mosaic depicting the scene where Rimuru and Veldora become friends, created using stills from the anime

A look back at the story through stills and memorable lines

Hands-on areas AR photo spot: Take a commemorative photo with Rimuru!

And more

Dates

February 21, 2026 to May 24, 2026

*Exhibition content is subject to change without notice. Details will be announced on the official website.

Special exhibition URL:







About the Series

What is“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime”?

“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” is an isekai anime series following a protagonist who is reincarnated as a slime in another world, using the skills he acquires along with his wits and courage to gather allies. The first season of the TV anime aired on TOKYO MX and other channels from October 2018 to March 2019.

In 2021, TV anime Season 2 Part 1 aired from January to March, followed by the spin-off comic adaptation“Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” from April to June, and TV anime Season 2 Part 2 from July to September, making for nine consecutive months of broadcasts. Then, on November 25, 2022,“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Scarlet Bond” was released nationwide, becoming a major hit with over one million admissions and box office revenue of 1.4 billion yen in Japan.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the web novel“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,” the Tensura 10th Project launched on February 20, 2023. As part of this project, the all-new three-episode animation“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus” began streaming on November 1, 2023. On December 16, 2023, the series' first large-scale event, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Tensura 10th Live, was held at Mori no Hall 21 in Matsudo. Furthermore, the third season of the TV anime aired from April to September 2024. Following the final episode of Season 3, production of a second theatrical film and Season 4 of the TV anime was announced.“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Tears of the Azure Sea” is set to release on February 27, 2026.

The original manga“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” (serialized in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius / Manga: Taiki Kawakami, Original story: Fuse, Character design: Mitz Vah) is a comic adaptation of the popular web novel of the same name by Fuse, which surpassed 1 billion page views on the user-generated novel publishing website“Shosetsuka ni Naro.” The combined worldwide circulation of the manga, novels, and spin-off works has exceeded 56 million copies (as of June 2025).

*“Shosetsuka ni Naro” is a registered trademark of HinaProject Inc.

Tensura Portal Site: ten-sura

Official X: @ten_sura_anime / Official Instagram: tensura_official / Official TikTok: @ten_sura_anime

Venue Overview