Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology, Curtin University

Trevor Mazzucchelli is an Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology in the School of Population Health at Curtin University. He also maintains a close collaborative relationship with the Parenting and Family Support Centre within The University of Queensland's School of Psychology where he is an Honorary Associate Professor.

Trevor has been a registered and practising clinical psychologist since 1994. He has extensive clinical experience in providing empirically supported treatments for emotional and behavioural disorders having worked in various public and private settings including Western Australia's Disability Services Commission, Western Australia's Department of Health, Triple P International, and in private practice. He has developed programs to assist parents of children with disability prevent and manage commonly encountered behavioural and emotional problems, and trained many practitioners to support parents in using these programs.



2022–present Associate professor, Curtin University 2015–2021 Senior lecturer, Curtin University

2010 Curtin University, PhD / Clinical Psychology

