Tech Platform Launched In Southeast Asia Announces Global Expansion As Investors Back CEO's Vision

The chief executive of a trailblazing EdTech business has announced its global expansion following an inaugural year marked by rapid growth and industry-defining innovation.

doris, a school discovery platform for parents, operates in the $60bn international school sector and was successfully launched in Southeast Asia in 2025.

A territory-by-territory rollout is now underway, with the company's development team aiming to have 10,000 school profiles live across multiple countries by the end of March 2026.

Once complete, doris will be the most comprehensive online school discovery platform ever created for the international K-12 market.

Chief Executive Officer Nik Higgins, who launched doris following the successful multi-million-pound sale of his first business, The Ambassador Platform, said:“In a short space of time, we have taken a genuinely powerful idea and turned it into a platform that is both changing lives and challenging an industry where the status quo has dominated for far too long.

“We are laser-focused on creating the most intuitive, parent-centric school discovery experience possible, and we are already seeing significant shifts in online behaviour.

“Families can now search for international schools in a much more parent-friendly way, with some help from doris AI. Because the platform is fully impartial, they can trust that every recommendation is based on fit, not on which school shouts the loudest or spends the most on marketing.

“For schools, doris unlocks access to deeply meaningful datasets for the first time. Through their personal dashboards, admissions teams can understand parent search behaviour, sentiment, competitive positioning and much more.”

Several of the world's leading international school brands have already become early adopters of the doris platform.

Dulwich College Singapore was the first school to join, followed closely by German European School Singapore (GESS). More recently, Stamford American School Hong Kong and Hangzhou International School joined as partners following expansion in East Asia.

doris has been designed with both parents and school admissions teams in mind. Parents can either manually search for schools using a wide range of highly nuanced criteria or engage directly with the AI assistant, doris, which delivers curated recommendations after asking a series of targeted questions.

On the professional side, marketing and admissions teams gain access to a bespoke data dashboard offering real-time insight into how prospective families interact with their school profiles. The platform introduces a level of statistical and behavioural analysis previously unseen in the international K-12 sector.

The global expansion - led by co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Tom Shacham - follows the completion of a successful fundraising round, which attracted interest from investors in both the UK and overseas.

It also coincides with a significant expansion of the doris team, including the appointment of Giulia Ceccon as Chief Marketing Officer, Ryan Rudisaile as Director of School Partnerships, Luca Eto as Senior Software Developer and Aziza Francienne as B2C Marketing Manager.

Nik added:“Our expansion into every country with an international school or kindergarten is a major milestone. It represents a step that has never before been taken by a technology platform operating in the international K-12 space.

“We are proud disruptors. We have created a perpetual dawn - a constant sense of progress. New schools are joining, new functionality is being rolled out, and new opportunities continue to emerge. The future is incredibly exciting.”

More information on doris, including details on how to become a partner school, is available at doris.