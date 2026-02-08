Arun Kar: From Davos To Oxford - At The Intersection Of Innovation, Policy And Purpose

MENAFN - Pressat) London/Davos/Oxford 07 Feb 2026: In a world increasingly shaped by the convergence of technology, capital and geopolitics, Odisha-origin entrepreneur and former Army officerrepresents a cohort of globally oriented founders redefining the role of business leadership. His trajectory-spanning international policy platforms, technology ventures and sustainability initiatives-illustrates how modern entrepreneurship is evolving beyond commercial success toward broader institutional and societal influence.

From engaging in global policy dialogue to building independently scaled enterprises across markets, Kar's journey reflects a combination of execution discipline, resilience and cross-border strategic vision.

Responsible Innovation at the World Economic Forum

During the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Kar participated in a CNBC-led session on responsible innovation and the role of technology in solving real-world problems. Addressing an audience of policymakers, investors and industry leaders, he emphasised what he describes as a“problem-first, trust-first” approach to innovation-arguing that technology must serve society before it serves valuation.

His remarks aligned with broader global concerns around ethical AI, digital trust and inclusive growth, themes increasingly shaping the future of global entrepreneurship.

From Military Discipline to Global Enterprise

Kar began his professional journey in the Indian Army, an experience that shaped his leadership philosophy around discipline, resilience and responsibility. His military career, however, was curtailed by a service-related injury that resulted in a 20% lifelong disability, leading him to transition into entrepreneurship and global business.

Over time, he built ventures across technology, sustainability and infrastructure-scaling from modest beginnings into internationally recognised enterprises operating across multiple geographies.

Oxford Recognition and Global Dialogue

In December 2025, Kar was honoured at the University of Oxford with the UN Global Excellence Award 2025, conferred by the United Nations Global Peace Council, recognising his cross-sector leadership and global impact. During his visit, he addressed a distinguished gathering of academicians, scientists, doctors, policymakers and business leaders, reflecting on leadership transitions-from military service to global enterprise-and the responsibilities that accompany scale, capital and influence in an interconnected world.

Enterprise Development

Kar is the Founder of Xpertnest, a technology company that has grown independently over the past decade without external equity funding. In July 2025, the company was ranked among the UK's 500 fastest-growing firms, recording a 220% growth rate in an index curated by analysts led by Robert Watts, known for their work on the Sunday Times Rich List.

Earlier, in April 2025, Xpertnest crossed an independent valuation exceeding USD 100 million. The valuation was conducted by a SEBI-registered Category-I Merchant Banker and corroborated by UK-based valuation firm Plimsoll, using Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) methodology under Indian Valuation Standards. The assessment was subsequently published across financial and market platforms including the London Stock Exchange (RNS), Reuters and Financial Express.

In November 2025, Xpertnest was further recognised among the UK's 200 fastest-growing companies by the UK Fast Growth Index, founded by Professor Dylan Jones-Evans.

Sustainability and Circular Innovation

Alongside technology, Kar leads Earthnest, a sustainability initiative focused on biodegradable materials and circular-economy solutions aimed at reducing plastic pollution. The venture aligns with global ESG priorities and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with an emphasis on scalable, commercially viable environmental innovation-reflecting the increasing convergence of sustainability and enterprise strategy.

Entrepreneurship with Social Purpose

Beyond business, Kar has remained actively engaged in social initiatives. Working with members of the UK Odia diaspora, he supported the development of a sanitation facility for 46 tribal girls at a government-run ashram in Nabarangpur, Odisha, addressing long-standing challenges related to health, safety and dignity.

He is also a Guinness World Record holder, having participated in the Vitality Marathon in 2021 in support of UNICEF's polio vaccination efforts, reinforcing a continued commitment to child health and global public-good initiatives.

A Global Entrepreneurial Outlook

Industry assessments place Kar's net worth at approximately USD 145 million, derived from a diversified portfolio spanning technology enterprises, sustainability initiatives and revenue-generating real estate assets.

From Davos to Oxford, and from grassroots initiatives in Odisha to global business platforms, Arun Kar's journey reflects a broader shift in modern entrepreneurship-where growth, responsibility and societal relevance increasingly move together.